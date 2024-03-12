Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe tussling over being bigger LeBron James fan has NBA Twitter in splits

Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe are probably two of the biggest LeBron James supporters currently on national television. Draymond Green and Nick Wright might be the other two, but Perkins and Sharpe recently tussled about who is the bigger fan of "The King."

In a recent episode of "First Take" on ESPN, the trio of Stephen A. Smith, Perkins and Sharpe discussed the comments made by LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue regarding his team's rough schedule. Sharpe inevitably brought James into the conversation and it led to a back-and-forth between the three.

Perkins seemingly got annoyed with the NFL great and pointed out that he's been on the Lakers superstar's side for more than two decades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You just hopped on this LeBron train," Perkins said. "I've been on this train since 2001. You forgot, now let me go take you in history – me and LeBron played together, me and LeBron was in the Mickey D's class. So when it comes to being an advocate for LeBron James, you just joined the family reunion."

NBA Twitter went ballistic after the exchange between Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe. Some were not surprised that they managed to start a LeBron James conversation despite not being the main topic. Others just cannot believe how the two analysts are fighting over "The King."

One fan wrote:

"D*ck riding competition on national TV is crazy."

Expand Tweet

This fan thought that Sharpe was a bigger fanboy of the four-time NBA champion:

"You are both pretty sickening over LeBron, but Shannon Sharpe wins hands down! He acts like he is in love!!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan can't believe the crew was talking about James even though he's unrelated to the topics and the Lakers are in the play-in spots:

"It's sad that's all they talk about is LeBron and his team is at the bottom of the standings in the play-in tournament."

Expand Tweet

Here are other memes and reactions to Sharpe vs. Perkins for the title of biggest LeBron fan:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "They have our number" - 'The King' concedes not being able to figure out Nuggets after 8 straight losses

Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James have been friends since high school

Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James have been friends since high school.

Some people might not believe this but Kendrick Perkins came out of high school when he joined the NBA. Perkins was also part of the 2003 NBA draft and was friends with LeBron James starting in 2001 when they met in the seventh grade.

Perkins was once ranked the No. 3 high school player in the nation just behind James at No. 1 and Chris Paul at No. 2. They never played together in high school, but did team up in the league during the latter years of their career. Perkins was in Cleveland during the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons.

Also Read: D'Angelo Russell scales unmatched Lakers milestones set by LeBron James and Kobe Bryant