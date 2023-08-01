Kendrick Perkins once trolled Richard Jefferson by gifting him hair supplies and accessories and Malika Andrews went crazy with it

ESPN reporter and broadcaster Malika Andrews couldn't resist holding back after watching Kendrick Perkins' hilarious prank on Richard Jefferson. With NBA Today's Christmas Day broadcast going off the rails, Andrews had to join in on trolling Jefferson in a segment.

Perkins and Jefferson have been known to have a banter-filled relationship on ESPN's NBA Today. However, Perkins pulled out all the stops on one occasion in an effort to troll his colleague.

Perkins has earned some degree of popularity over the course of his broadcasting career. Known for his unfiltered remarks and catchphrases, Perkins has also put his sense of humor on display on many occasions on air.

A particular instance that got a rise out of his co-panelists, particularly Andrews, was during NBA Today's Christmas Day broadcast. Perkins played the part of Santa Claus and came bearing gifts for his colleagues.

While it was hilarious enough that his "gifts" were the jerseys that he donned for different teams over his career, Perkins delivered something special for Jefferson.

Jefferson's face turned from confusion to disappointment upon realizing what Perkins had pulled off. He revealed a hairbrush and hair care kit, which was hidden carefully inside the massive package.

While Perkins wasn't in the studio, he could be seen laughing on video. However, Andrews truly couldn't resist taking the joke further as she went over and used the products on Jefferson.

It goes without saying that the prank was good-natured, as Jefferson eventually gave in and started laughing too. Needless to say, Christmas Day was greeted with a lot of joy on NBA Today.

Malika Andrews claims Perkins and Jefferson are the best duo

ESPN reporter Malika Andrews has made a lot of sweeping statements over the course of her broadcasting career. However, one that was largely a compliment to her co-panelists saw her refer to Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson as one of the best duos. She said:

"I think they are one of the best duos we have at ESPN."

The two players simply laughed it off and continued to roast each other, putting their top-tier dynamic on display.

Andrews, as an individual, has also risen in stature during her time at ESPN. Having survived the large-scale layoffs by ESPN earlier in July, Andrews has established her importance to the network.

