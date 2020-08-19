Kenny Smith says Damian Lillard has better shooting range than Steph Curry, Warriors superstar responds

Damian Lillard has been on an absolute tear lately. He scored 185 points in the last three seeding games and had another clutch display in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against LA Lakers to steer the Portland Trail Blazers to a well-deserved win. However, it's the nature of the threes that he's been taking in Orlando that has seen him being compared to Steph Curry.

Given Damian Lillard's range, teams have started closing in on him the moment he crosses the halfway line. Despite that, the bubble MVP has managed to drain some astonishingly long shots.

ARE U SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/8sAiHy2Hj2 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 19, 2020

His distance shooting was visible on Tuesday too against the LA Lakers where he made it rain from nearly 40 feet to give Portland the lead in the fourth quarter.

Kenny Smith is all praises for Damian Lillard

During tonight's broadcast of Inside the NBA on TNT, the four hosts were busy watching the highlights of the headliner between the Blazers and Lakers. As Lillard's shots were being played, former NBA Champion and broadcaster Kenny Smith made a bold claim.

"Hey Steph, Steph. I don't think you could shoot as deep as him [Lillard] Steph. I gotta see you when you come back."

That's certainly a big statement from Smith considering Steph Curry brought about the three-point revolution with his ability from distance throughout the last decade.

Steph Curry responds to Kenny Smith

Steph Curry is considered by many as the greatest shooter of all-time in the NBA

Steph Curry's legacy isn't one to be taken lightly considering he's averaged over 43% from downtown from his career. Curry was in no mood to take that jibe from Kenny Smith as he responded on Twitter:

love you @TheJetOnTNT ….. but you trippin right now — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 19, 2020

This is obviously a light-hearted remark from both parties and isn't to be taken seriously. But if I'm a betting man, I'll happily put my money on Steph Curry shooting long threes just as well as Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard and Steph Curry's contrasting seasons

Damian Lillard has kept the Portland Trail Blazers up and running almost singlehandedly this season

While Steph Curry has had a tumultuous year with the Golden State Warriors, this is the first season where Damian Lillard has managed to end the regular season with an accuracy of over 40% from downtown.

Lillard has slowly built a reputation for making extremely long buckets, especially with the buzzer-beater against the OKC Thunder last year in the NBA Playoffs. But Steph Curry is no slouch himself.

Throwback to Steph Curry's HISTORIC performance in OKC



46 points | 12 threes | 38-foot game winner pic.twitter.com/1ss62GlbtM — Antonin💧 (@antonin_org) May 8, 2020

You can see how he set the trend for long-range threes with his 38-foot game-winner against OKC back in 2016. Hopefully, we'll be able to see him at his best in the upcoming season.

