Kevin Durant on the Ben Simmons and James Harden trade: "I think everybody got what they wanted"

Kevin Durant finally gave his thoughts on national TV following the down-to-the-wire, blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar, who is one of the captains for the All-Star Game, was put on the spot regarding the titanic exchange between two potential playoff rivals. There was no hesitation or reluctance on KD’s part when he had to reply.

Durant made the comments while the "NBA on TNT" held a live telecast of the All-Star draft featuring himself and LeBron James. Earlier in the day, the Brooklyn Nets were in the middle of a trade that had possible championship implications. (Notably, Durant avoided picking Harden for his All-Star Game team, instead choosing Rudy Gobert as Harden, the only unchosen player, fell to James' team.)

Here’s what Durant had to say regarding the Harden-Simmons' change of scenery:

“I’m excited for our team, looking forward to finishing the season out with this new group and these new players. Playoff right around the corner, so we gotta fast track getting used to each other, but I'm excited. I think everybody got what they wanted.”

Simmons' end of the deal was more protracted than Harden’s. Philly’s disgruntled point guard was embroiled in a season-long holdout that frayed relationships and held the Sixers’ title aspirations hostage. Simmons played hardball and refused to suit up for his former team despite hefty fines unless he was moved.

Harden’s situation, on the other hand, was a rather big surprise. It wasn’t only with a few weeks left in the trade deadline that a report surfaced that detailed “The Beard’s” discontent with the Brooklyn Nets drama. Unlike the Australian, the former MVP never publicly asked to be traded.

Despite refuting the report of wanting to get out of Brooklyn, his jarring lack of commitment in the last few games he played spoke volumes.

Durant’s new teammates, other than Simmons, will be Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Curry will instantly provide the Nets with a legitimate threat from the perimeter. Drummond, who’s arguably the best backup big man this season, will give the Nets a relentless rebounding force and interior presence.

Joel Embiid now has a bona fide go-to scorer and playmaker by his side as he tries to carry Philly to a deep playoff run. Paul Millsap, an addition to the deal, brings in a savvy veteran presence and versatile game.

Everyone might just have gotten what they wanted as Durant summarily evaluated the biggest trade of the season. Despite all the hullabaloo, KD emphatically sent this message:

“ I love all my brothers, regardless.”

How can Ben Simmons help Kevin Durant carry the Brooklyn Nets?

Ben Simmons' all-world defense will be a great fit beside Kevin Durant's unstoppable offense. [Photo: The Sixer Sense]

First of all, Ben Simmons has to get his conditioning right. It’s uncertain what his game shape is although it’s been reported that he’s been working out. There’s no substitute for actual games, so it remains to be seen when the 25-year-old can lace it up and showcase his basketball skills for the Brooklyn Nets.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Ben Simmons has already talked to Kevin Durant and Sean Marks, @KlutchSports ' Rich Paul tells ESPN. Simmons is eager to join Nets and ramp up for a return to play this season, Paul says. "We've got to work to do to get him back to play, but it's a great step in right direction." Ben Simmons has already talked to Kevin Durant and Sean Marks, @KlutchSports' Rich Paul tells ESPN. Simmons is eager to join Nets and ramp up for a return to play this season, Paul says. "We've got to work to do to get him back to play, but it's a great step in right direction."

When healthy, though, no one on Steve Nash’s squad offers the same defensive versatility. Simmons is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate who can switch on anyone, from one through five. His on-ball and help defense are some of the best in the league. When he’s healthy and engaged, he can do extensive damage from that side of the ball.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brooklyn Nets’ defensive rating in the last 10 games is 122.8, the worst in the league by a mile. Simmons’ presence will undoubtedly make the team a much better and more versatile defensive team.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein