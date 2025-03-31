"Kevin Durant to the Celtics on a vet minimum" - NBA fans react to 2x NBA champ's injury setback amid Suns’ slim chance at Play-In

The Phoenix Suns suffered a significant blow to their lineup after Kevin Durant suffered a sprained left ankle. The injury happened on their Sunday game against the Houston Rockets, where the Suns had a 148-109 loss. ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that Durant will miss at least one week of action.

Ad

On Tuesday, Phoenix will begin their three-game road trip. The team will face the Milwaukee Bucks first, before meeting with the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Suns will complete their road trip on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

Durant will unlikely be with the team during their road trip as head coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed after their loss against Houston that the star will remain in Phoenix.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

They are 1.5 games out of the Play-In and their schedule isn't going to get easier. With that in mind, fans reveal their thoughts on KD's situation in Phoenix.

"Kevin Durant to the Celtics on a vet minimum here we go," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s played his last game as a Sun," another fan said about Durant.

"Crazy next time we’ll see him is on the Clippers," one fan commented.

Other fans were focused on the outcome of the Suns's season.

"This is insane the Suns are gonna miss the playoffs," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Absolute disaster of a season for the Suns," another fan said.

"This is a big blow to the Suns' chances for making the playoffs!" one fan said.

The two-time Finals MVP still has a chance to be part of the All-NBA team. He's played 62 games this year and will need to play three more games to qualify. The 15-time All-Star has averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Ad

Also read: Kevin Durant Injury Update: NBA insider reveals crushing news on Suns star's ankle setback

Kevin Durant's injury has given the Dallas Mavericks a chance in the Play-In

The Dallas Mavericks have a better chance at being in the Play-In Tournament with Kevin Durant's injury. A few weeks ago, the Mavs were the 11th in the Western Conference, fighting for a spot in the Play-In. However, they've improved since then and are now the ninth team in the conference.

Ad

The Suns must play desperately to beat most teams on their road trip. However, that could not be easy since the team will have one All-Star remaining, Devin Booker. Aside from Durant, Bradley Beal is also out.

Also read: 2025 Phoenix Suns playoffs scenario after brutal loss vs Rockets: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 30)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback