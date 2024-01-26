Kevin Durant claims his spot on 'Mount Rushmore of bucket-getters' with 2 Lakers legends

Getting buckets has always been second nature to Kevin Durant, as he’s established himself as one of the best scorers in the NBA. However, he isn’t the only player who can score with ease, and Durant is aware of that. He was recently asked about his ‘Mount Rushmore of bucket-getters’ and shared an interesting bunch.

Durant and the Phoenix Suns are coming off a 132-109 win against the Dallas Mavericks. KD didn’t have a great game scoring the basketball yesterday, as he ended up with 12 points. But before their game against their rivals, the two-time champion had back-to-back games where he put up 40 points.

In an interview with Chris Henderson, a YouTuber, the 6-foot-11 forward was asked about his Mount Rushmore of bucket-getters. The question gets interesting as it was restricted to players who played in the 2000s only.

Durant gave it some thought and eventually shared who he thinks are the four best scorers of the 2000s.

"Me, Kobe [Bryant]. Just the 2000s? T-Mac [Tracy McGrady], Bron [LeBron]," Durant said.

Durant was drafted in 2007 by the Seattle Supersonics and was quickly labeled as a great scorer. Given his height, length and pure talent, he was no match for his opponents.

Tracy McGrady, on the other hand, had a similar advantage to Durant. He was a tall wing player with free reins to score the basketball. McGrady is also famous for scoring 13 points in 33 seconds.

The other two stars that Durant named are both legends for the LA Lakers. Kobe Bryant is a fearless scorer and famously scored 81 points in a game during his prime. LeBron James, meanwhile, is the all-time leader in points, with 39,643 at the moment of this writing.

Since entering the league, KD has been a phenomenal scorer, and it looks like he won’t stop anytime soon.

How well has Kevin Durant scored this season?

Kevin Durant has been on a tear in scoring lately. Durant has been the most available star for the Suns and has taken it upon himself to carry the entire offense.

This season, KD has played 37 games, averaging 29.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He’s also shooting 53% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Throughout the season, he’s had 13 games where he scored at least 30 or more points and four 40-point games. Even at 35, Durant is still a lethal scorer.

Fans look forward to his next scoring outburst as they face the Indiana Pacers tomorrow.

