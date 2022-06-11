“Kevin Durant had foot injuries early in his career, how’s it working out for him right now?” - Alan Hahn believes 1x NBA All-Star and his agent should hold out for a max contract this summer, says they should refuse a deal with conditions

Like Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson's early career phase has been riddled with injuries. The issue surrounding him getting an extended contract with the New Orleans Pelicans takes a different turn as the franchise seems to be resting on its oars. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft is eligible for a five-year max rookie extension deal worth $181 million.

Williamson shared his readiness to sign an extension and commit his future to the Pelicans a few weeks ago. The franchise, on the other hand, has been reluctant to offer him an extension.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Pelicans are not willing to give him a fully guaranteed five-year extension. He said they intended to offer him a huge deal but not guarantee all of it.

Fletcher Mackel @FletcherWDSU



= @GetUpESPN Insight from @WindhorstESPN on the upcoming contract extension between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Insight from @WindhorstESPN on the upcoming contract extension between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.🎥 = @GetUpESPN https://t.co/OfSE701GVt

"From what I have been told, the Pelicans, at this point, are not willing to offer a full, five-year, guaranteed deal," Windhorst said. "And a lot of it is flowing down from ownership. Gayle Benson, the owner, is also the owner of the New Orleans Saints. And I have been told they’re going to take a football-style, Saints-style mentality with this contract negotiation.

"They will offer him a huge contract but will not guarantee all of it."

Reacting to the Pelicans' reluctance, NBA analyst Alan Hahn said that if he were Williamson's agent, he would request a full guarantee. He emphatically said he would demand $181 million and stick by it. Upon refusal from the franchise, Williamson would leave the franchise and become a free agent knowing someone else would pay him.

"If I'm Zion Williamson's agent, oh, no, no!" Hahn said. "I want it all, full guarantee, because I know I've got an injury history. I also know how you're gonna handle (him) where 'you gonna rest tonight, you can't play' and I'm not going to hit my game-playing quota because of how you're going to control me.

"So, to me, I'm not touching that contract. I'm not signing that contract if there are stipulations in there that say I have to play a certain amount of games or if I'm injured I get less money.

"I want every dime of that 181, and I want it right up front. If you're not going to give it to me, I know somebody else will, and I'm going to take it to free agency."

Alan Hahn has no doubt in Zion Williamson's longevity in the league, says Kevin Durant had foot injuries early in his career and turned out fine

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans has been injury prone as Kevin Durant was early in his career.

Zion Williamson's 2020-21 season was derailed by a foot injury that saw the Duke product sit out the entire season. Due to his history of lower-body injuries, Williamson was in the news for his weight, which puts stress on those areas.

Williamson has worked his way back into shape and has been practicing with the team. David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, acknowledged Williamson to be a max player in an interview. But along with the front office, they seem interesting in including some stipulations in Williamson's deal.

The Ringer @ringer



posed the question to Pelicans EVP David Griffin on the latest How does Zion Williamson’s availability factor into New Orleans offering him a new contract? @ryenarussillo posed the question to Pelicans EVP David Griffin on the latest #RussilloPod How does Zion Williamson’s availability factor into New Orleans offering him a new contract?@ryenarussillo posed the question to Pelicans EVP David Griffin on the latest #RussilloPod: https://t.co/tq7awAAv7o

“It’s a pretty easy decision," Griffin said. "The kid is historically good when he plays. It’s really going to be about if you’re all the way in with us. This is what it looks like. And we’re all the way in with him.”

Hahn compared the 21-year-old to Kevin Durant and his early career days that were marred by injuries. Noting his talent, Hahn believes that if Durant can turn out just fine, the Williamson's career will not be marred by injuries.

"You know how good I am," Hahn said. "I was young. I had a couple of foot injuries. Kevin Durant had foot injuries early in his career. How's it working out for him right now?"

