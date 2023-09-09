Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Tom Brady witness Daniil Medvedev power into 2023 US Open final over Carlos Alcaraz

NBA players like Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant have been actively monitoring tennis matches nowadays. Along with NFL legend Tom Brady, they were are all ecstatic to witness Daniil Medvedev pull an upset victory over World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open semi-finals.

With the new NBA season starting in a few more weeks, Kevin Durant made an appearance at the US Open, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Jimmy Butler has also been seen at the US Open over the past couple of days as also watched Coco Gauff play in her semi-final match with Karolina Muchova. The 19-year-old American phenom managed to overcome the Czech star and will now have a chance to take home her first Grand Slam by going up against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady also took time to enjoy the tennis action and reconnect with friend Novak Djokovic.

As Medvedev won over Alcaraz in four sets, he will now take on Novak Djokovic in the US Open final on Sunday, September 10.

Jimmy Butler is a huge fan of Coco Gauff

During his leisure hours, Jimmy Butler can often be spotted enjoying tennis matches, particularly during the NBA off-season. One of his motivations for doing so is to personally experience live tennis matches featuring tennis rising star Coco Gauff:

"Jimmy Butler, he's come to a couple of my matches. I wasn't as surprised he was there. I still am like, 'Man, this guy is busy, why is he coming to watch me play?' It's a really cool experience. I'm just happy I guess and really honored," said Gauff in recent a press conference.

As she heads into her title showdown against Sabalenka, Coco Gauff holds the advantage, having emerged victorious in three of their previous four WTA encounters.