Kevin Durant sides with Drake with IG comment after Kendrick Lamar burns 'One Dance' hitmaker on 'Like That'

Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity to take sides in the feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Durant showed his support with Drake after he commented on the "One Dance" hitmaker's recent Instagram post wherein he seemingly responded to K.Dot's diss.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Drake delivered a message a few days after Lamar released "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin'. Lamar responded to J. Cole's verse about rap's "Big 3" on Drake's "First Person Shooter," which was released last year.

"They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy," Drake wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant was one of several celebrities who commented on Drake's IG post. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been close friends with the Canadian rapper, so it's no surprise that he showed his support for him.

"Real sh*t," Durant wrote.

Kevin Durant comments on Drake's Instagram post.

Drake once paid homage to Durant in his song "Weston Road Flows" when the former MVP was still with OKC Thunder. They even collaborated back in February when KD was named Drake's A&R for the "For All The Dogs" album.

"I'm just there for him whenever Drake wants to talk about life, and he just gave me that title," Durant said in last month's All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Bro's trynna be gangster" - NBA fans clown as Ja Morant's cryptic tweet goes viral amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar fallout

Kevin Durant leads Suns to win over Nuggets

Kevin Durant helps Suns beat defending champions on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant might have chosen his side in what could be a generational beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, but basketball is still his priority. Durant showed it on Wednesday night when he led the Phoenix Suns to another impressive 104-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns won the season series against the defending champions, who only have three losses since the All-Star break. Two of those defeats came at the hands of Phoenix, who might just be the Kryptonite for the Nuggets' chances of back-to-back championships.

With their win last night, the Suns remained in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. If they get matched up with Denver in the first round of the playoffs, it won't be surprising if some fans and analysts pick them to upset the defending champs.

Durant finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, while shooting 12-for-20 from the field. The two-time champ is finally out of his shooting slump since it was his third straight game with a field goal percentage of 60.0% or higher.

Also Read: Did Kevin Durant physically abuse his girlfriend? Debunking rumors of Suns superstar's involvement in domestic violence