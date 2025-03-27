Kevin Garnett pays Nikola Jokic ultimate compliment with comparison to point guard GOAT

Nikola Jokic's game transcends the dominant narratives surrounding 'big men' and the aura surrounding a dominant player in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets star has continued to find ways to impact the game in more than one or two ways. After a five-game absence, Jokic returned against the Milwaukee Bucks and showed effortless domination.

Ad

The Denver Nuggets had a dominating night. In a win against the Bucks, Jokic scored 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the game. He shot 64.0% from the field and 50.0% from the 3-point line.

NBA legend Kevin Garnett later compared the three-time MVP's performance with LA Lakers great Magic Johnson. In one of his X/Twitter posts, Garnett wrote that Nikola Jokic looked like Magic Johnson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Joker looked like @MagicJohnson last night 😭😭😭😭🔥," Garnett wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, this is not the first time that KG has compared Jokic to an NBA legend. In January, on his KG Certified podcast with Paul Pierce, he compared the Denver Nuggets star to Wilt Chamberlain.

This is the fifth consecutive season that Nikola Jokic is having an MVP season. What has stood out so far from the Nuggets' star this season has been the fact that he is having a better season than his three MVP campaigns. He is averaging a career-high in points while averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career.

Ad

Nikola Jokic slips to second spot behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in MVP race

The MVP ladder has seen back-and-forth between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season. Last week, Nikola Jokic led the race above SGA, who is having yet another stellar season, while his team has the best record in the league.

However, Jokic missed five consecutive games due to a leg injury before returning against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. During the same stretch, SGA and the Thunder went on a five-game winning streak and a seven-game winning streak overall.

Ad

According to the latest update by NBA.com, updated on March 21, SGA had taken the MVP race's top spot from Jokic, who had slipped to the second spot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This season, Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. He has been shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.5% from the 3-point line, while the Nuggets remain the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-28 record.

On the other hand, this season, SGA is averaging 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 37.2% from the 3-point line. The OKC Thunder continue to hold the top seed in the Western Conference with a 60-12 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback