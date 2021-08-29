Kevin Love has no interest in buyout with Cleveland Cavaliers, per agent

Kevin Love’s future is in the spotlight after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the five-time All-Star forward has no intention in discussing a buyout with his current team.

Love's agent also revealed that there's no discussion going on between his client and the Cavaliers.

"There have been no talks with Cleveland on a buyout, nor is there any interest from Kevin in doing a buyout."

Love is currently under contract at Cavaliers for two years and an astonishing $60 million.

But the Cavs would prefer to strike a buyout agreement with the former Minnesota Timberwolves star. If a deal happens, it would allow the Cavs to save money, while Love can negotiate with other teams as a free agent.

How Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen trade affects Kevin Love’s Future?

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen in a sign-and-trade deal involving three teams. As part of the package, the Chicago Bulls got Derrick Jones Jr., a 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected), a 2023 second-round pick, while the Cavs also sent Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Markkannen’s arrival means he, along with starting center Jarrett Allen, and No. 3 pick Evan Mobley, will be the preferred options on the front-court. It will certainly affect Love's minutes in the coming season.

Likely destination for Kevin Love

It's no secret that Kevin Love is no longer the player he used to be. Injuries have plagued him since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Last season, a calf injury limited him to a career-low 25 regular-season games. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Kevoin Love and Kyrie Irving for Cleveland Cavaliers

If Love looks for a move, there will be no shortage of suitors. Given his productivity and experience, he would be a good fit for any team.

For Kevin Love personally, joining the Brooklyn Nets could be the biggest temptation. Not only would he be joining his former teammate Kyrie Irving, but the Nets offer him the best chance to add one more ring to his trophy cabinet.

As per BetOnline, the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers are joint favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA title.

Kevin Love was selected fifth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2008 NBA draft and was immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He joined Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 and posted 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during Cavs' title-winning 2016 season.

