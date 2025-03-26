Kevin Love posts hilarious resemblance to Michael Jordan and Larry Bird's iconic 1998 All-Star moment to his Jimmy Butler meet-up

Kevin Love uploaded a hilarious video on social media, replicating how he would greet Jimmy Butler in his return to Miami. The Miami Heat took on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It was the first time Butler played against his former team at the Kaseya Center.

Ad

While some fans anticipated Butler's return, even some of his former teammates looked forward to crossing paths with him again. This included Love, who posted a video of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird greeting each other in the 1998 NBA All-Star game.

Jordan and Bird had one of the biggest rivalries in NBA history. While both superstars got involved in intense and heated battles on the hardwood, they also became friends off the court. However, despite developing a friendship, the 1998 All-Star game proved that they could be both friends and rivals at the same time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MJ and Larry "Legend" hilariously greeted each other with profanity while having huge smiles on their faces. Kevin Love said on Instagram that he and Jimmy Butler will likely replicate how Michael Jordan and Larry Bird greeted one another when they meet up at the Kaseya Center.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Jimmy when he sees me at tonight’s game…🖕🏻," Love humorously wrote.

Ad

Miami Heat paid tribute to Jimmy Butler on return

Jimmy Butler returned to the Kaseya Center on Tuesday night. This time around, he suited up for the Golden State Warriors. Butler's exit from Miami wasn't exactly the smoothest given the drama he had with Heat President Pat Riley, and they are no longer on good terms.

During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Pat spoke negatively about Jimmy and told him to keep his mouth shut, given how he wasn't playing in the postseason due to injury. Riley's remarks disheartened Butler, which left a huge stain on their relationship.

Ad

This resulted in Jimmy Butler lashing out and acting like a prima donna to weasel his way out of Miami. Ultimately, he got what he asked for and is now suiting up for the Warriors.

Despite the story attached to his exit, the Heat still paid tribute to Butler. The Heat organization presented a tribute video before introducing Jimmy in the Warriors' starting lineup.

Expand Tweet

It was undoubtedly a heartwarming sight to see. The organization was classy enough to recognize Jimmy Butler's contributions to the team during his tenure with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.