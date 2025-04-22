Kevin Love’s wild movie scene reference to Anthony Edwards’ $50k fine has LeBron James' friend Rich Paul & Maverick Carter in splits

Miami Heat's Kevin Love trolled Anthony Edwards after the NBA fined him $50,000 for inappropriate language and an obscene gesture toward Lakers fans during Saturday's game.

He bragged about his teammate, Rudy Gobert, for having $300 million. Additionally, Edwards boasted about being well-endowed. The last part that the three-time All-Star said didn't sit well with the league.

On Tuesday, Love took the opportunity to use his "meme expertise." He posted a clip from the 1997 movie Boogie Nights, featuring actor Mark Wahlberg as Dirk Diggler. Love posted a scene on Instagram where Diggler exposed himself in front of the mirror and called himself a star.

"Ant talking to himself pregame after getting fined for telling Lakers fans 'my d— bigger than yours' 🍆📏" Love posted a clip from the movie.

After posting the clip, fans flooded the post with comments. Additionally, the close friends of LeBron James, Rich Paul and Maverick Carter, applauded the 2016 champion for his movie reference.

"This guy man!! 🐐" Paul commented.

"The sourcing is insane!!!! The library of scenes is unbelievable," Carter added.

James friend's commented on Love's post about Edwards getting fined.

Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, Love has posted various clips from movies related to whatever's happening in the league. Specifically, the Heat big man was making references to the back-and-forth situation between his team and former teammate, Jimmy Butler.

He's surprised fans and players with the clips he's posted last season. Love also trolled other players on his Instagram account. During the surge of Ja Morant's gun taunts, the former Minnesota star posted this:

Kevin Love used LeBron James' iconic quote from the Heat Big 3 era when he trolled Stephen A. Smith

One of the biggest stories this season was when LeBron James confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith during a game. Since that happened, Smith went on to talk about what happened for quite some time.

It was the perfect chance for Kevin Love as he used the clip when the four-time champion was first introduced to the Miami crowd. The clip he used was James telling the fans how many titles he'd win with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

"When someone asks Stephen A how many times he’s going to keep bringing this s**t up…" Love posted.

Eventually, Smith stopped talking about it after weeks of it being the main topic of the analyst.

