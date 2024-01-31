Kevin Porter Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick fuels WNBA return prospects with latest partnership

Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player and ex-girlfriend of Kevin Porter Jr., has yet again fueled her return to the basketball court. The 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball player seems to be back in action.

Kysre recently re-posted a welcome post by the Merit Management Group In., as the athlete joined hands with the firm, hinting towards a possible return to the WNBA soon.

Kysre Gondrezick shared her new collaboration with the management group(Image via Instagram @kysrerae)

The Merit Management Group, which Kysre Gondrezick joined hands with, is a management company focused on the quality representation of basketball athletes on and off-court.

It also boasts of utilizing its resources to develop a professional and personal foreground for the competing and retired players. Additionally, the official Instagram account of the Merit group also posted about the partnership, welcoming Kysre.

However, this was not the only time Kevin Porter Jr. former partner teased a probable comeback to the court.

She showed off her preparation prowess through a short video in December. The no. 4 draft pick of 2021, who has been away from the basketball arena for over a year, was seen practicing on a court.

Angel Reese, a forward for the LSU Tigers and fellow basketball player, also expressed support and excitement for Gondrezick's potential comeback by commenting on her post.

Reese wrote:

"yesss bby!" she wrote.

Kevin Porter Jr. looking forward to a probable return

Considering the situation unfolding around former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and his recent plea deal in connection to domestic violence charges, the prospects of a potential return to the NBA are uncertain.

The resolution of his legal matters is a step that could potentially pave the way for his comeback, although the aftermath of such serious allegations will likely pose significant challenges.

As the legal proceedings progress, the ramifications of this development will certainly be a focal point for Kevin Porter Jr.'s future in the NBA. Given the severity of the charges and the public scrutiny surrounding the case, various factors will influence whether teams will consider offering him a pathway back to professional basketball.

Despite this recent turn of events, it's essential to recognize that the decision whether to welcome Kevin Porter Jr. back to the NBA will involve a careful assessment of the circumstances, including the nature of the charges, his personal conduct and the impact on the public perception of any team that chooses to sign him.

As the situation continues to evolve, potential opportunities for his return, as well as the readiness of NBA teams to consider his reinstatement, will require close observation and evaluation.

