"It's almost as if the game went down, but the ego went down even further" - Kevin Wildes highlights the biggest issue plaguing James Harden

With Joel Embiid sidelined due to injury, James Harden has been called on to lead the Philadelphia 76ers in their semifinal matchup with the Miami Heat. The former MVP's play has been up-and-down since arriving in Philly in February, and his struggles continued in Game 1.

In 34 minutes, Harden posted 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. This was far from an effective night for him as he shot only 38.5% and coughed the ball up five times as Miami rolled 106-92. Game 2 is on Wednesday in Miami.

As the sole All-Star in their lineup, the 76ers needed more from Harden. Attempting only 13 shots in a game without Embiid is inexcusable for a player of his caliber.

Age is a key factor when discussing superstars, and Father Time might be catching up to Harden, who will turn 33 in August. It's evident that he has taken a step back physically since his dominant seasons in Houston.

Kevin Wildes on FS1's 'First Things First' gave his thoughts on Harden's ego taking a hit along with his play:

"It's almost as if the game went down, but the ego went down even further. ... It's like he can't get into his rythm, and he's lost all confidence."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "James Harden is the rare case where a superstar's confidence has fallen off more than his game has. It's almost as if the game went down, but the ego went down even further. He's not even attempting shots." — @kevinwildes "James Harden is the rare case where a superstar's confidence has fallen off more than his game has. It's almost as if the game went down, but the ego went down even further. He's not even attempting shots." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/RJ4GtiOm3I

James Harden is still an impactful player

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Game 1

There is no denying age is beginning to catch up to James Harden, but the All-Star guard deserves credit for adapting his game. At the end of the day, he is still one of the NBA's top talents right now.

Harden might not be the scorer he once was, but he can still elevate whatever team he is on. In the 76ers' series-clinching, 132-97 win over the Toronto Raptors, he dished out 15 assists in a dominant victory. The scoring punch might not all be there, but Harden is still an elite-level facilitator because of his tremondous basketball IQ.

It's also worth mentioning that Harden is a victim of circumstances. He was not brought to Philly to lead the offense. Daryl Morey traded for him to be a solidified second option alongside Joel Embiid as he enters his prime. Given that Embiid is unable to play, Miami's smothering defense is fully focused on Harden.

This adjustment must be tough on Harden, which is why people like Wildes think his confidence is shot. There have been enough promising flashes from Harden to prove he still believes he is a top talent.

No matter what is going on with Harden, he must do whatever he can to keep the Sixers afloat until Embiid can return. If he continues to struggle, their championship aspirations will fade.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein