Kevon Looney 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors center's impact and minutes

Kevon Looney has not started a game for the Golden State Warriors since January 25. Looney remains a part of the Warriors' rotation, but is only playing limited minutes unless someone in the starting lineup is injured. But can he still have an impact if Golden State makes it to the postseason?

The Warriors will need to win two games to become the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and face the OKC Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. They visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center for the do-or-die game between the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds.

If Golden State wins that game, they then travel to either New Orleans or Los Angeles for the final NBA Play-In Tournament game. The winner automatically qualifies for the postseason and battles an upstart Thunder team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Steve Kerr trippin?" - Warriors fans in shambles as Steph Curry & Draymond Green are ruled out against Jazz

Kevon Looney's regular season stats

Here are Kevon Looney's stats this season, which are worse than what he averaged the past two years:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Kevon Looney 4.5 5.7 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.7 59.7% 0.0% 67.5%

Kevon Looney's career playoff stats

Kevon Looney has won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in four playoff appearances. Here are Looney's career playoff stats in 77 games:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Kevon Looney 5.8 6.8 1.7 0.6 0.4 0.7 62.5% 0.0% 58.1%

Also Read: Why is Steph Curry not playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest injury update for Warriors guard

Strengths and Weaknesses

Kevon Looney's main strength is his rebounding, which was a huge factor in the Golden State Warriors' championship run two years ago. Looney is an underrated rebounder and post-defender, while his passing can affect a game when he gets the chance to play like Draymond Green.

Looney is not a scoring threat, which could hamper the Warriors' offense at times. He can set screens for the team's shooters, but he's not as athletic as Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has taken over his role and minutes.

Also Read: "They got Steph Curry" - Lil Wayne believes Lakers facing Kings over Warriors in Play-In Tournament is a safer bet

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Kevon Looney is expected to play limited playoff minutes for the Golden State Warriors if they make it past the NBA Play-In Tournament. Looney will be used sparingly to defend big guys in the Warriors' path such Chet Holmgren, Ivica Zubac and Daniel Gafford.

In Golden State's knockout game against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr will likely use Looney for a few minutes to slow down Domantas Sabonis. Looney has a winning record against Sabonis, but it doesn't matter. If Kerr calls up his name, he'll be there to provide rebounding and energy.

Also Read: Former Warriors head coach points out one Bronny James factor that makes him and intriguing draft prospect