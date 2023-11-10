Kevon Looney's girlfriend Mariah Simone fangirls over sick move against Nikola Jokic: "Meant to post this yesterday cause"

Although she was a day late, Mariah Simone showed her love for her partner, Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney. She shared an Instagram story of his team, which showed Looney scoring a layup over Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Simone captioned her story:

"[I was] meant to post this yesterday 'cause..."

Another impressive Kevon Looney moment, another reshare from Mariah Simone.

She ended her caption with two "sick" and one fire emojis, which could signify that she had a fever.

Kevon Looney's perfect game not enough for Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney's layup against Nikola Jokic was a highlight of his perfect field goal game for the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Looney ended with 4-for-4 from the field for 10 points alongside eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. However, Jokic, who finished with 35 points on 14-of-25 shooting, 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals, had the last laugh. The Nuggets escaped with a narrow 108-105 win.

Draymond Green's absence was crucial, as the Golden State Warriors lacked the needed energy, hustle and brute force inside to contain Nikola Jokic. Green was initially listed as questionable, with a good chance of suiting up after his ankle injury was fully healed.

However, hours before tip-off, Green was ruled out of the game due to personal reasons. Dario Saric started at the power forward position instead but only had four points but tallied eight rebounds and two assists.

Kevon Looney says Nikola Jokic was 'aggressive' in Warriors-Nuggets clash

In the highly anticipated showdown between the last two NBA champions, Nikola Jokic showed why he was the 2023 Finals MVP, and Kevon Looney testified to that.

Looney said:

“He approaches the game different game to game. I felt like he was really aggressive today.”

Jokic made up for his 3-point struggles with his brilliance inside the lane, going 13-for-17 on two-pointers.

With the win, the Nuggets moved up to a league-best 8-1 record, once again proving why they're the defending champions and one of the teams to beat. Jokic said:

“We feel like it’s a good group of guys, and we are playing the right way. I think that’s why we’re winning the games.”

The Nuggets will look to continue their early season dominance on Sunday when they battle the Houston Rockets.