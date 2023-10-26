Khris Middleton minutes restriction vs Sixers: Why is Bucks star being load-managed in season opener?

The Milwaukee Bucks are expecting Khris Middleton to start the 2023-24 NBA season strong after missing plenty of games last season. Middleton only played 33 games during the previous campaign as he dealt with a plethora of injuries.

The Bucks are scheduled for their season debut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Earlier in the day, new coach Adrian Griffin was asked about the minutes' restriction of Middleton. Being as it's their first game this season, fans were curious to know how long they'll see the All-Star in action.

Griffin declined to address how the coaching staff will handle the minutes for Middleton, however. After a season of rehabbing the injuries he's suffered, it may take some time for the Bucks star to have consistent playing time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bucks coach Adrian Griffin declines to say what Khris Middleton’s minutes limit will be tonight," Tim Bontemps reported.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks played five preseason games and fans were only able to see Middleton in action during their final game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He also logged in fewer minutes than usual, only playing for 12 minutes. It's also understandable that it was a preseason matchup, which isn't that important to the stars.

Middleton's minutes will likely be monitored as he slowly gets his rhythm on the court back. The three-time All-Star might be on the floor for 20 minutes in the first few games. It wouldn't be a surprise if he played for less than 20 minutes as he's a vital part of the team.

Many are expecting him to have a great season after signing a three-year, $102 million contract extension.

In his 33 appearances last season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists for the Bucks. That was his lowest point production since his third season in the league.

You might also be interested in reading this: Why did Khris Middleton not play against Lakers? Latest injury update, return timeline, more for 3x All-Star

Adrian Griffin addressed approach regarding Khris Middleton's minutes' restriction

Adrian Griffin, the new coach for the Bucks, talked about how the coaching staff will approach Khris Middleton's load management. He said that Middleton only played for 12 minutes in their final preseason game. Seeing as how that was the only game Middleton has played since returning from injury, the coach didn't want to rapidly increase the forward's playing time.

"We have to be smart. Going from 12 to 35 (minutes) is probably not a smart thing to do right now," Griffin said.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks shouldn't worry that much as Damian Lillard is with them to help Giannis Antetokounmpo in their season opener. With the two stars, Milwaukee can have a bit of breathing room to wait until Middleton is ready.

Also read: Khris Middleton Injury Update: Latest on Bucks star’s return, recovery and status ahead of opening night