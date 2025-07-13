"Killa": Draymond Green and NBA stars react as Klay Thompson confirms romance with Megan Thee Stallion

After days of speculations, Klay Thompson came out clean, hard launching his relationship with the rapper Megan Thee Stallion on social media. The Dallas Mavericks star confirmed his relationship on the internet with a post on Instagram on July 12.

Ad

Thompson posted a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram handle from the Bahamas, his father, Mychal Thompson's, birthplace. The first picture featured Thompson standing in front of the street sign for the intersection of "University Drive" and "Mychal Thompson Boulevard", a road named after his father.

But it was the next picture that caught the attention of many. Klay Thompson was seemingly kissing Stallion, whose back was turned towards the camera. After a few pictures and videos of him, another picture showed him holding hands with the "Hisss" rapper.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Klay Thompson has been very private about his personal life. Thompson's launch of his relationship with the rapper had NBA stars talking in his comment section.

Cleveland Cavaliers player Ty Jerome led the comments on the post.

"Woah hard launch," he wrote.

Thompson's former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green posted a one-word reaction to the post.

"Killa!" he wrote.

Former NBA player and another of Thompson's Warriors teammates, Quin Cook, also commented.

Ad

"There he gooooooo," Cook commented.

Andre Drummond also commented with two emojis.

Comments on the post

Thompson's Mavericks teammate, Dereck Lively III, commented on the post with two emojis. Lively seemed to love the surprising reveal from his star teammate.

Ad

Former NBA player and one of Thompson's former Warriors teammates, Matt Barnes, commented on the post with a crown emoji.

"👑 Klay," Barnes wrote.

Indiana Pacers player, Bennedict Mathurin, also posted a three-word reaction to the post.

"Great shooting form," he commented.

Comments on the post

Their dating rumors started earlier this week, when Stallion posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in her swimwear. Fans caught Thompson casually chilling on the side of the private swimming pool.

Ad

Ad

Klay Thompson's relationships before Megan Thee Stallion

This is not Klay Thompson's first relationship with a high-profile celebrity. According to Sports Illustrated, the NBA star has previously dated R&B singer Coco Jones. They dated from 2021 until 2023.

Jones is currently dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. The couple got engaged earlier this week, when Mitchell proposed to her during one of their gateways.

Before Coco Jones, Thompson was also reportedly dating American actress Laura Harrier. The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress and the NBA star dated from 2018 until 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.