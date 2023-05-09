Kim Kardashian posts Tristan Thompson's pic after Lakers win, sparks rumors between him and Khloe

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian might be back together. Kim Kardashian, Khloe's sister, posted a photo of Thompson during Game 4 between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sparking rumors regarding Khloe's relationship with the basketball player.

As many fans already know, the two had a long on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for a few years. They also have two children together, despite all the issues they've been dealing with.

However, there is a chance that the two have gotten back together. Kim Kardashian attended Game 4 on Monday night and posted a picture of Tristan on her Instagram story, which could mean that things are going well between him and Khloe.

Kim Kardashian supported Tristan Thompson and LA Lakers in Game 4

Tristan Thompson was acquired by the LA Lakers shortly before the playoffs began. He once again teamed up with LeBron James, his teammate from the 2016 championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson was supported by Kim Kardashian, his ex-girlfriend's sister, in Game 4. While he did not step on the court during the game, many fans of him began wondering if he's back with the reality TV star.

Kim posted a photo of Tristan on her Instagram, which was quite unusual considering her sister's history with the basketball player.

Thompson was supported by Kim Kardashian on Monday night (Image via Getty Images)

What makes the situation even more interesting is the fact that Kim Kardashian took her Instagram story down on Tuesday morning. It's hard to tell why she did this, but she may have done it to either avoid rumors or simply hide her sister's relationship.

Khloe Kardashian is a basketball fan as well. However, it's unclear if she was in attendance of Game 4 between the Lakers and Warriors on Monday night.

Thompson has been involved with Kardashian since 2016 (Image via Getty Images)

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been involved with each other since 2016. Their relationship has gone through many ups and downs, and the two decided to break up in the summer of 2021.

The former NBA champion wasn't loyal to his girlfriend, which was a big reason why their relationship came to an end. However, it will be interesting to see if the two have decided to give their relationship another shot.

Khloe and Tristan have a long history and two children together. Due to this, it won't be surprising if they decide to get back together. However, Khloe's fans certainly won't be too happy if this happens.

