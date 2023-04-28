Kim Kardashian ridicules Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, and others with ‘Kendall Starting Five’ shirt

Kim Kardashian is well aware of Kendall Jenner's dating history. Her little sister has been involved with many NBA players in the past, including Devin Booker and Ben Simmons.

Kendall is reportedly dating Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper who took a shot at Booker in one of his latest songs. While she's no longer with an NBA player, this did not stop her sister from making fun of her.

Kardashian wore a hilarious shirt that had all the NBA players her sister dated in the past. Unsurprisingly, the shirt is available on Etsy and fans can purchase it for as low as $20.

Kim Kardashian debuted a new t-shirt in a new trailer for her reality show

The t-shirt Kim Kardashian wore also had said "Kendall Starting Five," which made it even more hilarious. The reality TV star was seen wearing this clothing item in a new trailer for Season 3 of "The Kardashians."

The trailer also includes Tristan Thompson, who dated Khloe Kardashian for a few years. Thompson was recently signed by the LA Lakers and has a chance to win another championship ring.

The t-shirt can be seen at the 1:38 mark of the trailer.

The shirt Kim Kardashian wore shows Blake Griffin, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma. Kendall is pictured in the middle of the shirt as she's surrounded by her ex-boyfriends.

Despite dating so many high-profile basketball players, the reality TV star claims that she's not only interested in them. Here's what she said when asked if she only dated basketball players:

"No, I actually don't only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research," Jenner said in 2021.

She is definitely right. Besides NBA players, her dating history includes artists, actors, and other celebrities.

Kim Kardashian knows how to poke fun at her little sister (Image via Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner's last relationship with an NBA player ended in 2022. She dated Devin Booker, a Phoenix Suns star, for two years. Their relationship had a few ups and downs, and they officially split in November 2022.

The popular TV star reportedly dated Kyle Kuzma in 2019, although neither of them has ever confirmed their alleged relationship. Still, this didn't stop the forward from appearing on Kim Kardashian's t-shirt.

In late 2018, Kendall was involved with Ben Simmons, just a few months after her breakup with Blake Griffin. The model dated Jordan Clarkson in 2016, who played alongside Tristan Thompson, her sister's boyfriend.

The 27-year-old star was also linked to Chandler Parsons back in 2014. However, the NBA player shut down the rumors of them dating and said that they only had dinner together.

