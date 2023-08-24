Kim Van Gundy death: Stan Van Gundy’s sister-in-law pens emotional message on tragic incident

Former NBA coach and television broadcaster Stan Van Gundy's wife, Kim Van Gundy, passed away last week at the age of 61. What happened to her is not known, as the official cause of death was not announced just yet.

Kim Van Gundy had been married to Stan for 25 years. The couple had four kids and were married throughout the course of Van Gundy's professional coaching career.

Kim was born on August 22, 1961, in Grace Cottage Hospital. She lived in Vermont for the majority of her life and studied at Springfield High School.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She met Stan Van Gundy at Castleton State College in 1984, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts. She even went on to receive a Masters in Education in Counseling from Fordham University.

While not much is known about Kim, there was mention of her love for charity work and pets in her obituary. The obituary read:

"Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory.”

Her obituary also mentioned that she had four siblings, two brothers and sisters. Additionally, Kim also had 13 nieces and nephews.

Stan Van Gundy's wife's passing draws attention from fans

The passing of Stan Van Gundy's wife, Kim, has certainly been a sad moment even amongst the NBA fraternity. Van Gundy's time as a coach saw him make an impact on a lot of young players. This made him a largely popular figure in the league.

While also considering his work as a broadcaster, several fans poured in to offer their condolences to Stan and the Van Gundy family.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Van Gundy started off his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of Vermont, followed by a head coaching job at Castleton State College. He met his wife, Kim, during his stint at Castleton State.

Van Gundy eventually joined the Miami Heat as part of Pat Riley's coaching staff. After Riley's tenure as head coach ended after the 2003-04 season, Van Gundy took over head coaching duties, thus kicking off his NBA career.

Stan Van Gundy went on to coach several teams, including the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons and the New Orleans Pelicans. However, his stints with the teams didn't result in title success. After his last stint as a coach with the Pelicans, Van Gundy became a broadcaster, much like his brother Jeff.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)