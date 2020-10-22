NBA News Update: New Orleans Pelicans appoint Stan Van Gundy as their new head coach

With the NBA season over, teams are in offseason mode, constructing rosters and hiring coaching staff which will elevate them to the next level. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at how the New Orleans Pelicans ended their search for a head coach.

NBA News Update: New Orleans Pelicans hire Stan Van Gundy as their head coach

The New Orleans Pelicans finally ended their coaching search by hiring Stan Van Gundy as their head coach. The Pelicans were linked to various candidates - like former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue - who took up the LA Clippers job.

Van Gundy will get to coach a young and exciting New Orleans Pelicans team, which boasts of stars like small forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Stan Van Gundy has previous coaching experience in the NBA, as he coached the Detroit Pistons in the mid-2000s. He is known for being defensive-minded, something that resonated with the New Orleans Pelicans' front office.

Van Gundy served as a commentator and an analyst and will now take up one of the most coveted jobs in the league.

On the other hand, Jeff Van Gundy, Stan's brother, is the frontrunner for the Houston Rockets' head coach job. While Jeff Van Gundy appears to be an odd fit for the Rockets, he is the candidate that has been most strongly linked with the job throughout the season.

Following his firing from the Houston Rockets in 2007, Jeff Van Gundy joined ESPN as an analyst and is quite popular amongst the NBA fans for his commentary and tactical insight.

The Rockets had earlier interviewed Stan Van Gundy for the role but didn't end up appointing him. If Jeff gets hired by the Rockets, it would be his second stint as a head coach with the Houston Rockets.

