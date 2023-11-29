"Get off my team bro": Klay Thompson faces NBA fans' ire after poor display in Warriors elimination from In-Season tournament

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors didn't manage to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings on the road on Tuesday (123-124), with the Kings moving on to the quarter-finals to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the game, the four-time NBA champion was called out by fans after going for 20 points and nine rebounds on 6/14 from the field and 3/9 from beyond the arc:

"Get off my team bro"

Klay Thompson believes Warriors can do 'special things' this season

Klay Thompson and the Warriors are struggling early on, experiencing a lot of ups and downs. Golden State has lost eight of its last 10 games and has won only eight of its first 18.

Despite the early struggles, the veteran sharpshooter believes his team can turn things around and do 'special things'.

Klay Thompson spoke to the media after the game:

"We have to stick with it, not to get discouraged about a bad night like tonight, and realize that we’re going home with an opportunity to right the ship. I still have cold-hearted belief in this team and we can do some special things."

At the same time, Golden State fans urge Steve Kerr to make changes to the starting lineup and have Thompson and Andrew Wiggins come off the bench. However, the four-time champion doesn't believe such a decision will really help the Warriors.

Instead, he is confident the franchise will find a way to get back on track, starting from Thursday's home game vs. the LA Clippers, who are also struggling early on (7-9).

"You want [head coach Steve Kerr] to bench me? To bench Wiggs? You earn these things like patience and time to find yourself. History is on our side when it comes to that stuff," Thompson said.

Thompson, who is on an expiring contract, is averaging 15.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 2.3 apg, on 40.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, in 17 games so far.