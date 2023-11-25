Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Prediction and betting tips | November 25, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game is one of the six matchups the NBA slated for November 25. This is the second time these two teams face each other in the 2023-24 NBA season, with the Dallas Mavericks owning the first match by a wide margin of 18 points, 144-126.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently third in the NBA Western Conference standings with their record now at 10-5. After back-to-back losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings, the Mavs were able to bounce back with a three-point lead against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the other side, the LA Clippers got their three-game winning streak snapped by the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is 11th in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 6-8.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers matchup is scheduled to commence on November 25 with the tip-off happening at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to catch the action, KTLA and Bally Sports SW-DAL have television broadcast rights while the online live stream is available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-120) vs Clippers (+100)

Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (-110) vs +1.5 Clippers (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (u237.5) vs Clippers (o237.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Preview

The LA Clippers have the same two players on their injury list. Brandon Boston Jr. is nearing his return from a quadriceps injury and will be back by early December. Mason Plumlee will need more time to heal and is expected to come back in mid-January.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will not have Dereck Lively II playing due to back problems. Maxi Kleber is also out with a toe injury but will be rejoining the roster in a few weeks.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Predicted lineups

The Dallas Mavericks with no Dereck Lively II will most probably put Dwight Powell back into the center position. The team has been fielding Grant Williams and Derek Jones Jr. at forwards while Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are locks at the guard position.

For the LA Clippers, Terance Mann has been starting in place of Russell Westbrook who has been relegated to coming off the bench. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are the forwards while Ivica Zubac and James Harden round up the starting five.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

The NBA props for Luka Doncic has been a high 30.5 points and he has gone over the mark only once in the last five games. With the trend, it is quite risky to pick him to go over again.

Kyrie Irving is at 25.5 points on the NBA props and he has been hitting the mark three times last five matchups. With the attention given to Doncic, he should step up and go over.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks had been going under the total for the last two games while the LA Clippers went under five times. Logically, going under is the safer bet to make for this matchup. With the spread just only 1.5 points, do expect the spread to get covered easily.