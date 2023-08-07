Klay Thompson lost it when he saw Richard Jefferson celebrating 2016 Cavs win after 3-1 comeback: "God damn you"

Klay Thompson was furious at Richard Jefferson after the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors were on the wrong end of the greatest upset in NBA history that year.

Thompson will be the next guest on Paul George's Podcast P and one of the things he spoke about was the 2016 NBA Finals. The four-time champ recalled the moment Game 7 ended as the Cavaliers celebrated at Oracle Arena after winning the championship.

"First thing I see when that buzzer sounded is Richard Jefferson with his hands up," Thompson said. "I'm already mad. I'm like, 'God damn you, Richard.'"

The latest episode of Podcast P with special guest Klay Thompson is set to premiere on Monday. It will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Thompson discussed a variety of topics with Paul George based on the preview above. These topics include Stephen Curry's work ethic, his dribbling skills, his boat called the Nordic Knife, fishing, the 2016 NBA Finals and more.

In a separate preview, Thompson also gave his honest reaction to the Golden State Warriors' acquisition of Chris Paul. He's happy about the move and cannot wait to play with Paul, who he expects to help him get a few easy shots every night.

"I mean, we're lucky," Thompson said. "That's one of the greatest players ever, top 75. He's elevated every franchise he ran the point for. I'm excited, I just know CP's gonna put it right here on the seams. He's gonna set me up nice.

"I'm gonna get a couple extra easy buckets every night and he's a winner. I've played against him so many times. You see how competitive he is. He'll do anything to win. That's the vibe we want."

Richard Jefferson once put Klay Thompson on a poster

Richard Jefferson's poster dunk against Klay Thompson.

Fresh off from winning the NBA championship, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Golden State Warriors on December 25, 2016, for a Christmas Day showdown. As part of the Cavaliers' 14-point rally in the fourth quarter, Richard Jefferson drove to the lane and posterized Klay Thompson.

The slam woke the crowd up as the Cavaliers had another comeback victory against the Warriors. Kyrie Irving hit the game-winning jump shot over Thompson to give Cleveland the 109-108 victory.

It should be noted that Thompson and Jefferson are former teammates. Jefferson was in Golden State for Thompson's first two years in the league. He was traded to the Utah Jazz ahead of the 2013-14 NBA season in a cap space-clearing move. The deal helped the Warriors sign Andre Iguodala, who was a vital part of their dynasty.

