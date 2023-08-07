Jaren Jackson Jr. named best player in Team USA training camp ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Jaren Jackson Jr. was named best player in Team USA's training camp for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Memphis Grizzlies big man is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and an important part of Steve Kerr's plans for the tournament.

In an informal poll by The Athletic, Jackson was voted by other members of the national team as their best player. Jalen Brunson praised Jackson's aggressiveness on the glass and offense against the USA Select Team, while Josh Hart loved his energy.

"Jaren, particularly his energy and the way he went to the glass and went to the foul line every other possession," Brunson said. "He was just really a force."

Hart added:

"I'd say Jaren Jackson, just the way he was bringing energy, toughness."

Jaren Jackson Jr. offers a lot for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. Jackson's defensive presence alone is very important, while he can space the floor on the offensive end.

The only problem in JJJ's game in the NBA is his propensity for getting into foul trouble. However, he's not worried about fouling since the World Cup will be played under FIBA rules, which gives more leeway for physicality.

"It's more physical in FIBA," Jackson told The Athletic. "You can use your chest a lot more. You can't really use your hands, so that's the similarity (with the NBA), but you can use your chest in FIBA just to get him off you or whatever the case. The defense gets a lot of benefit of the doubt, for the most part."

For those wondering about who Jackson voted as the best player for Team USA, he picked Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards is expected by many to carry the load for the Americans in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He's coming off the best season of his young career.

Team USA's schedule heading into 2023 FIBA World Cup

2023 FIBA World Cup - Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges of Team USA

To prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA gathered in Las Vegas for a mini-training camp with the Select Team from August 3 to 6. They will face Puerto Rico in a tune-up game in Las Vegas on Monday before flying to Malaga, Spain for a couple of friendlies.

Team USA is scheduled to face Slovenia on August 12 and Spain on August 13. They will then head to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for two more games against Greece and Germany on August 18 and 20, respectively.

The Americans will start their World Cup campaign on August 26 against New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines. They are in Group C with Greece and Jordan.

