Klay Thompson's relationship with Warriors owner Joe Lacob 'strained' amid contract negotiations: Report

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors will be a free agent at the end of the season. Thompson's contract status has been in the headlines since the start of the campaign and it was under scrutiny due to his struggles on the court. A new report shed light on the four-time NBA champion's relationship with Warriors owner Joe Lacob amid the negotiations.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the contract negotiations between the Warriors front office and Thompson's camp might have strained the player's relationship with Lacob. It reportedly stemmed from the Warriors' initial two-year extension offer in the offseason.

However, the way Thompson played for the first half of the season might have lowered his value. The two sides still want to make it work, but there's no assurances that the five-time All-Star will finish his career in the Bay Area.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One of the factors that could save the relationship between Klay Thompson and Joe Lacob is Steph Curry. The greatest shooter of all time has already expressed his desire to finish his career alongside Draymond Green and Thompson. Curry has two more years left in his deal, while Green can opt out of the final year of his contract.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Lacob wants to get the team out of their luxury tax problems. Thompson's free agency, Chris Paul's non-guaranteed deal and Andrew Wiggins' tradeable contract could help the situation. Marks also pointed out that no team would want to offer Thompson an annual salary of $25 million.

Also Read: "$75 million for Klay Thompson" - Insider reveals Warriors to face internal tug-of-war for 4x NBA champion

Klay Thompson likes to finish career in Golden State even in sixth man role

Klay Thompson is thriving as the Golden State Warriors's sixth man.

Klay Thompson is flourishing in his new role as the Golden State Warriors' sixth man. Thompson is averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his new role, while shooting 47.9% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc.

It's a massive improvement from his scoring average of 17.0 points per game as a starter. He was struggling with his shot as well before he got relegated to the bench. He was shooting at a 41.5 % clip from the floor and 36.8% from threes.

Thompson told Sam Amick that he's comfortable with his new role, but his goal is to return to the Warriors and hopefully finish his career in the Bay Area.

"I would love to be a Warrior for life," Thompson said. "Whatever happens though, I've got a few more years to play this game, so I'm gonna enjoy every second.

Also Read: "Means the world to me" - Klay Thompson embraces Larry Bird's compliment as 'beacon of hope' amid career turbulence