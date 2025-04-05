"'Knaye West fit', 'Villain era'"- NBA fans rave over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wild pregame outfit ahead of clash with Rockets

NBA fans reacted to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's outfit before the game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Following in the footsteps of Allen Iverson, SGA is creating a new chapter in the NBA's fashion history. In the last few years he has emerged as the fashion king of the league, blending streetwear with modern fashion trends.

Ad

On Sunday, SGA arrived in a pair of camouflage cargo pants and a black hoodie jacket. However, the hoodie also covered his face from the top to his nose.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the post, one of the fans even gave the OKC Thunder star a name.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Shai the executioner," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans said that the fit was Kanye West-kind in style, and some even claimed that it was an announcement of the villain era of the Thunder.

"Villain era," the fan wrote.

"Kanye fit," the fan wrote.

"Deadass thought this was Kanye," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Mr 2 is already in Playoff mode," the fan wrote.

"Yeah that's a 40 piece."

One fan commended Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's aura in his new style.

"Dude doesnt even need to see the aura will lead him to where he needs to be," the fan claimed.

Comments on post

Paul Pierce has a unique way of settling MVP debate between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic

The race for the MVP award between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic has been the closest in the past few years. Two of the league's best players have not only been leading their teams in the closely contested West but also been giving some of the best performances in recent years.

Ad

While Jokic is averaging a neat 3-point triple-double in the season, SGA is leading the league in scoring and also the best team in the league. With the regular season coming to an end, there doesn't seem to be a clear-cut winner of the trophy.

However, former NBA champion Paul Pierce has a solution. While discussing race, both Pierce and Kevin Garnett agreed that to give the trophy to one and not the other would be an injustice. They later agreed that if there was one time to give the co-MVP trophy, now was the time.

Ad

"If there ever was a time for one [it is now]," Pierce and Garnett said.

Expand Tweet

In 73 games so far this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. On the other hand, in 65 games, Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More