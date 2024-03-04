Knicks Twitter explodes as Jalen Brunson injury exit proves motivation in gutsy win over 2nd seeded Cavaliers: "Absolute dawgs"

Jalen Brunson exited Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers less than a minute after tip-off. Brunson appeared to have suffered a knee injury and was helped into the locker room. His absence proved to be a motivating factor for the New York Knicks as they beat the Cavs.

The Knicks entered the game already without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, who are all expected to return later this month. They had to play for each other following Brunson's injury and it proved to be a great motivation.

Donte DiVincenzo led the way with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points off the bench along with Miles McBride, who added 16 points. Josh Hart had a triple-double of 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks fans were ecstatic after the gutsy win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Some are worried about Jalen Brunson, but most are happy with the statement victory. It was a great feeling for them because the Cavs have been one of the best teams in the East over the past two months.

One fan wrote:

"Absolute dawgs."

Expand Tweet

Another fan loved what he saw from his Knicks:

"THE guttiest win of the season - and fun game."

Expand Tweet

This fan has a different take:

"Not sure how much it means. Knicks just have Cavs number for whatever reason. Certain teams just give certain teams first. Cavs are better than Knicks but yet would probably get swept by them in a series."

Expand Tweet

Here are other memes and reactions to the gutsy victory:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Top 5 NBA players with most charges drawn in 2023-24 ft Jalen Brunson

Update on Jalen Brunson's injury

Jalen Brunson suffered a knee injury 47 seconds into the game on Sunday.

According to New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson did not suffer a serious knee injury. Brunson's X-ray was negative and was diagnosed with a left knee contusion. It's great news for Knicks fans and the entire organization given the number of injuries they have currently.

The Fantasy Doctors on X explained that the peroneal nerve was the culprit in Brunson's injury. He hit the nerve when he banged his knee with Isaac Okoro. It caused numbness and weakness in his left leg, which is the reason why he reacted the way he did.

Brunson probably lost feeling in his left foot, which is commonly called a "foot drop." The official injury is called a peroneal nerve contusion and is a relatively minor injury.

Expand Tweet

The one-time All-Star should be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Knicks have a tough four games against the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers twice.

Also Read: Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet puts ‘Dune: Part Two’ cast to Knicks trivia challenge