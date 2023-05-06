Knicks vs Heat injury report: Lineup for Game 3 Eastern Conference Semi-finals (May 6, 2023)

The injury report for the upcoming matchup of the Knicks vs Heat series has many great players. The Miami Heat have dealt with numerous injuries this postseason and will be without a few of their key players.
The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are almost 100% healthy. Julius Randle, who missed Game 1 of the series, has returned and will suit up in the third game.
The series is tied and the next two games could also be split. Not only does the injury report favor the Knicks, but they are also one of the toughest teams in the league on the road.
What are the projected lineups for New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Game 3?
The only player on the injury report for the New York Knicks is Jericho Sims, who hasn't played since early April. Every other player is available, including Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, and will suit up for the third game of the series.
The Miami Heat have three players listed on their injury report. Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Caleb Martin (back) are questionable, while Haywood Highsmith (knee) is probably.
Miami will be without Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee).
Here is a projected starting lineup for the Knicks:
- Mitchell Robinson
- Julius Randle
- RJ Barrett
- Josh Hart
- Jalen Brunson
You may be interested in reading: Jimmy Butler injury update: Miami Heat star 'moving well' as per NBA insider
While Butler and Martin are not 100% healthy, they'll both likely play in Game 3. Here is the Heat's projected lineup:
- Bam Adebayo
- Kevin Love
- Jimmy Butler
- Max Strus
- Gabe Vincent
Miami will probably start Love for additional size at the power forward spot. If Erik Spoelstra decides to go smaller, Caleb Martin could get his second start of the postseason.