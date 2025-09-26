"Knows what he's talking about": Mikey Williams and Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir, willingly accept coach Mike Bibby's truthful insights

The Sacramento State Hornets are set for the 2025-26 season with Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shaqir, and former UCF standout Mikey Williams leading the charge. Ahead of the season tip-off, coach Mike Bibby explained how he pushes his squad to give 100% every game.Per KCRA News, Bibby impressed upon the team that they have “targets on their backs” and need to be ready, establish a strong culture and turn the program into a winning one after failing to hit .500 since 2019-20 and finishing 7-25 last season.Shaqir and Williams are taking their coach’s lessons seriously.&quot;(I’m) learning a lot from an NBA great and just taking it all in,” Shaqir said (per Ballislife). “We expect to have a great season and make some noise and do big things. Be on the lookout. The goal is to get to the NCAA tournament.&quot;Williams also praised Mike Bibby's teaching style.&quot;I love coach Bibby,” he said (per Ballislife). “He knows what he's talking about. He teaches us a lot during practice, and the way he teaches us really works. A lot of coaches teach differently, but him just being there and getting to the highest level of the game. He knows how to relate to us.&quot;During his NBA career, Bibby played in more than 1,001 games, averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds over a 14-year span that began with the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1998 and ended with the New York Knicks in 2012.What Mike Bibby said about building a winning cultureMike Bibby, who spent half of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings, returned to the city where he became a fan favorite and helped the Kings reach multiple playoff appearances in the early 2000s, now as head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets.After his first practice, Bibby emphasized that creating a winning program starts with instilling a winning mentality in each player.&quot;We didn't start off too great, but once I lit a fire under them a little bit, they started to pick it up,” he said (per Ballislife). “They got to push themselves; no one's going to feel sorry for you when you get out there and play the game. We have a target on our back, and we have to go out there and prepare ourselves.“We just want to change the culture here. Turn us into a winning program and get people wanting to come see us play. Just bring excitement, and we want to win. Makes it easier when fans see a winning program.&quot;Before becoming the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Mike Bibby was a first-team All-American and Pac-10 Conference Player of the Year. He helped Arizona capture the 1997 NCAA national championship.