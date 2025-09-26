  • home icon
  • "Knows what he's talking about": Mikey Williams and Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir, willingly accept coach Mike Bibby's truthful insights

"Knows what he's talking about": Mikey Williams and Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir, willingly accept coach Mike Bibby's truthful insights

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:02 GMT
Mikey Williams, Shaqir O
Mikey Williams, Shaqir O'Neal and Sacramento State coach Mike Bibby (Photos from @sacstatembb/ IG)

The Sacramento State Hornets are set for the 2025-26 season with Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shaqir, and former UCF standout Mikey Williams leading the charge. Ahead of the season tip-off, coach Mike Bibby explained how he pushes his squad to give 100% every game.

Per KCRA News, Bibby impressed upon the team that they have “targets on their backs” and need to be ready, establish a strong culture and turn the program into a winning one after failing to hit .500 since 2019-20 and finishing 7-25 last season.

Shaqir and Williams are taking their coach’s lessons seriously.

"(I’m) learning a lot from an NBA great and just taking it all in,” Shaqir said (per Ballislife). “We expect to have a great season and make some noise and do big things. Be on the lookout. The goal is to get to the NCAA tournament."
Williams also praised Mike Bibby's teaching style.

"I love coach Bibby,” he said (per Ballislife). “He knows what he's talking about. He teaches us a lot during practice, and the way he teaches us really works. A lot of coaches teach differently, but him just being there and getting to the highest level of the game. He knows how to relate to us."
During his NBA career, Bibby played in more than 1,001 games, averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds over a 14-year span that began with the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1998 and ended with the New York Knicks in 2012.

What Mike Bibby said about building a winning culture

Mike Bibby, who spent half of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings, returned to the city where he became a fan favorite and helped the Kings reach multiple playoff appearances in the early 2000s, now as head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets.

After his first practice, Bibby emphasized that creating a winning program starts with instilling a winning mentality in each player.

"We didn't start off too great, but once I lit a fire under them a little bit, they started to pick it up,” he said (per Ballislife). “They got to push themselves; no one's going to feel sorry for you when you get out there and play the game. We have a target on our back, and we have to go out there and prepare ourselves.
“We just want to change the culture here. Turn us into a winning program and get people wanting to come see us play. Just bring excitement, and we want to win. Makes it easier when fans see a winning program."

Before becoming the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Mike Bibby was a first-team All-American and Pac-10 Conference Player of the Year. He helped Arizona capture the 1997 NCAA national championship.

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
