Kobe Bryant immortalised again as breathtaking new ‘That’s Mamba’ vinyl mural graces Venice beach

Kobe Bryant left a larger-than-life legacy behind him and perhaps an irreplaceable one for NBA fans. A few days ago, Nike decided to honor Bryant for his contribution to basketball and their long-lasting relationship. The sneakers giant put up multiple billboards of Mamba in New York and now he has a vinyl mural in Venice, Italy.

Recently, a user named “kobemural” shared a post that showed the breathtaking mural of the late great LA Lakers star in Venice. The mural captures the shush that Kobe gestured towards Spain’s crowd in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers. However, he was able to touch the hearts of many fans across the globe and the mural in Venice is just one example of it. Kobe wasn’t just an inspiration on the court but he represented a way of life, to be the best version of oneself.

His work ethic and his mentality to attack every problem with “Mamba Mentality” continue to inspire millions in the world. The mural is just another addition to the “That’s Mamba” campaign and a reminder of his values and passion.

Shaq says there was never a beef between him and Kobe Bryant

The feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant is well-documented across the NBA. From news channels to sports networks, the feud between the former teammates had taken all the media attention between the 1996 and 2004 seasons, when they played together.

In the recent “The Big Podcast”, Shaq said that there was no actual beef between him and Kobe but just the disputes and quarrels between friends when they played together.

15:15 "It ain't a feud," explained O'Neal on The Big Podcast. "It just looked like a feud because I'm going to keep it real. When I'm getting double-teamed, he's the first dude I'm looking for. When he gets double-teamed, I'm the first dude he's looking for,” Shaq said.

The "master marketer" that Shaq is, he said that he deliberately hyped up the beef in the media to attract their attention when in fact there was no feud between them.

“Forget all that. I hate the outsiders that say you have to be this, you have to be that. No, you don't, no, you don't any of that. And then me being the master marketer that I am, I did what I had to do so y'all talk about us,” Diesel added.

This is not the first time Shaq has denied beef between him and Bryant. In 2015, Shaq had said the differences between him and Bryant were never personal. He had claimed it was just a “work beef” and they never hated each other.