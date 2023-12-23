Papa John's stakeholder Shaquille O'Neal seemingly endorses NFL’s Jason Kelce and wife’s "Kelce pizza"

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has long been vocal about his love for Papa Johns pizza. Shaq, the giant of basketball and Papa John's board member, has shown his support for the "Kelce pizza", a new creation inspired by NFL star Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie. Recently, he showed another side of his mindfulness through his social media post.

Shaquille O’Neal was quick to endorse his investment-backed pizza chain, Papa Johns. He took to his Instagram to post boasting the availability of the latest pizza flavor on their menu.

Shaq posted the story of Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce lauding for their favorite pizza with pepperoni and banana peppers to their menu.

Shaquille O'Neal endorsed the pizzeria through his Instagram story

Jason Kelce, who plays as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, was seen talking about his favorite thing about the special pizza from Papa Johns along with his wife.

O'Neal's story was a repost of Kelce's Instagram post advertising for Shaq-backed pizzeria Papa Johns.

Shaquille O'Neal is a member of the Papa Johns' board of directors

O'Neal's involvement with Papa John's extends beyond being a mere endorser; he has solidified his role by joining the board of directors.

This partnership emerged in 2019 when Papa John's sought to rebuild its image after the departure of founder John Schnatter amidst controversy. O'Neal, known for his integrity and commitment to positive community impact, insisted on Schnatter's absence from the company before aligning himself with it.

Despite facing criticism from his community, Shaquille O'Neal defended his decision, emphasizing his role in the new management that aimed to rejuvenate Papa John's.

Apart from his board position, O'Neal's collaboration with Papa John's extends to a lucrative three-year endorsement deal valued at over $11 million in cash and stock. This agreement supersedes his previous deal, reflecting an increase in cash payments to $5.625 million over the three years.

Notably, O'Neal's creative contribution to the pizza chain includes the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, a limited-time offering that proved immensely successful. The pizza's popularity prompted Papa John's to commit a dollar from each sale, contributing over $7 million to the Papa John's Foundation for Building Community — a cause aligned with Shaquille O'Neal's long-term goals of fostering positive community impact.

Beyond the financial aspect, O'Neal's endorsement agreement grants Papa John's the right to use various elements of his personal brand. Shaquille O'Neal, in turn, serves as a brand ambassador, leveraging his influence through appearances, social media and public relations to further elevate Papa John's brand perception.