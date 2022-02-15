Watch: Throwback to when the late Kobe Bryant squared up against LeBron James for the last time in an NBA All-Star Game, 6 years ago on this day

The late Kobe Bryant played in the last All-Star game of his career on this day in 2016. In his celebrated farewell season, the Hall of Famer and 18-time All-Star was the highest vote-getter with a total of around 1.9 million votes.

It was the last time he went up against LeBron James in an All-Star game, as they faced off against each other multiple times over the years, in the contest. These are two of the most celebrated names in the NBA, focused on greatness from the start of their careers.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 6 years ago today



6 years ago today 🐍👑 6 years ago today https://t.co/9TRW0A4STf

In the pregame interview, in Toronto’s Air Canada Center, Bryant joked about not being the oldest player in the league anymore by saying:

“When I leave now, he’s the oldest face in the league.”

Before the game, Bryant was presented with an emotional throwback to his career with a tribute video. Magic Johnson introduced the legend, also announcing that Bryant became the highest all-time vote getter with 30 million votes in 18 All-Star appearances.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife (2016) Kobe's Final All-Star Game



“I had a blast playing with those guys, laughing & joking with them on the bench...I had a great time. I had a great, great time.” (2016) Kobe's Final All-Star Game“I had a blast playing with those guys, laughing & joking with them on the bench...I had a great time. I had a great, great time.” https://t.co/HALTXm3tmD

The 2016 All-Star Game featured two star-studded rosters. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Curry started for the West. Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony – as starters with James – headlined the East.

Before the game, James commented on Bryant’s final All-Star appearance, saying:

“I know it’s going to be very overwhelming for him, but he deserves it. And anyone giving 20 years of great basketball to this game like he’s done – you know, he deserves it all.”

Bryant and James began the game by going for the jump ball in a game with hardly any defense. The final score was 196-173, with the West coming out on top. Bryant played 26 minutes, recording 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists, showing moments of flair along with some friendly bounces. James played 21 minutes, logging 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Kobe Bryant’s final season was a celebration

Bryant completed 20 years in the league at the end of the 2015-16 season, playing for the LA Lakers throughout. For the type of player he was, entertaining fans with his skills, he was loved wherever he went. Rightfully so, all teams honored him when on his road trips in his final season.

The "Black Mamba" played 66 games in his final season, averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. But the highlight of the season was his final game, in which he achieved a feat which will possibly never be beaten.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



Originally written for his final game with the "He'll be remembered for something hard to quantify and impossible to illustrate."Originally written for his final game with the #Lakers @ByLeeJenkins details the illustrious career of Kobe Bryant. "He'll be remembered for something hard to quantify and impossible to illustrate."Originally written for his final game with the #Lakers, @ByLeeJenkins details the illustrious career of Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/Ue7c3Im7Pg

In the final game of his career, Bryant faced off against the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center on April 13, 2016. He played 41 minutes, surpassing expectations and dropping 60 points in the 101-96 win. Bryant made some tough shots like he did in his younger days, giving fans in the arena an entire package.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein