Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia reveals how bond over Oscar-winning short film led to her own filmmaking journey

It has been almost four years since the legendary Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Since then, his wife Vanessa and his daughter Natalia have been trying to move on, but always remember the two integral members of their family.

Now 21 years old, Natalia is working as a model and is studying filmmaking at USC. Even though she is inclined to work in both sectors, it appears that filmmaking is what attracts her the most.

She even created a short film as part of a project in her third year at USC, and it appears that storytelling is what she loves.

"My parents would ask me, ‘Do you have a story?’ And I’d say, ‘Oh, okay! There was this princess'… I’ve always loved world-building," she said in an interview with Town & Country.

Natalia Bryant was affected by her father Kobe Bryant's filmmaking skills, as the NBA and Lakers legend won an Oscar in 2018 for his Animated Short Film named "Dear Basketball."

And it now appears that his daughter has the skills and desire to follow a similar path in filmmaking.

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia 'loves seeing' street art memorializing her late father and sister

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in LA Lakers' history. A five-time NBA champion, one-time regular-season MVP, two-time Finals MVP, and 18-time All-Star, he accomplished everything in his career.

During his 20-year career, he made the Lakers a powerhouse in the West again and helped them tie the Boston Celtics for the most championships in the league (17 each).

Thus, he went down as one of the most beloved figures in Los Angeles and it makes sense that his legacy stays alive past his death. His death was devastating news for the city of Los Angeles, which honored him using street art, as murals of him and Gianna are everywhere in the city.

His daughter Natalia revealed that she 'loves seeing' them.

"Honestly, no, it is not hard. I love seeing the murals. Whenever I see them when I am driving around, I am like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They feel like special gems," Natalia Bryant said, via Town&Country.

The late Kobe Bryant's daughter also talked about adopting aspects of her father's work ethic and motivation and using them in her life.

"In terms of legacy, my main goal is to be the best version of me. I know that I have to keep learning, because there is no finish line. You have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be."

Natalia Bryant spends her time between her studies and her work as a model as well as her mother Vanessa and her two younger sisters.

