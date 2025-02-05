Kobe Bryant's ex-teammate's wife Catherine Gasol drops 4-word to Ciara's wholesome gesture to Russell Wilson after Grammy snub

The wife of Kobe Bryant's former teammate, Pau Gasol, left an encouraging comment under Russell Wilson's post on Instagram on Wednesday. Wilson posted a photo of her wife, Ciara, with their three kids during the 2025 Pro Bowl. The artist had the option to be among the top musicians in the world at the 2025 Grammys. However, she skipped the show and attended the Pro Bowl to watch her husband.

Ciara was in full support mode as she wore Wilson's Pittsburgh Steelers jersey. Their kids also had the attire to show their love for the star quarterback. Together, the family had a fun and wholesome time at the NFL event. The R&B singer was with Future (her son with rapper Future), 10, Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess, 1.

"Forever grateful. @Ciara," Wilson wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Pau Gasol's wife, Catherine Gasol, commented on the post, recognizing Ciara's gesture to Wilson.

"Well this is adorable," Catherine commented.

Catherine Gasol commented on Wilson's post.

Even Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, showed love to the couple and liked the post.

Vanessa Bryant liked Ciara's gesture.

Ciara made it to the pre-Grammy gala and wore a sheer black dress. However, she flew to Orlando, Florida to be with her family.

Expand Tweet

Also read: "LeBron James better than Michael Jordan": Kobe Bryant's ex-teammate elated as Lakers pull off unthinkable, landing Luka Doncic in stunning deal

Kobe Bryant's widow has nothing but love for Pau Gasol after his wholesome gesture

One of Kobe Bryant's daughters, Natalia, celebrated her 22nd birthday in January. Pau Gasol, who has stayed close to Bryant's family since his passing in 2020, made a sweet gesture on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself with his teammate's eldest daughter and greeted her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest and most beautiful, @nataliabryant! Love you, Nani! ❤️," the two-time champion posted.

Gasol is close to the Bryant family and was even named Natalia's godfather. The decision by his legendary teammate and Vanessa shows how close they are even off the court. The wife of the LA Lakers legend loved how the Spanish star remembered her daughter's birthday.

"So sweet! ❤️," Vanessa commented.

Vanessa commented on the post.

Gasol's relationship with the Bryants extends beyond the basketball court. He's spent time with the family even before the tragic passing of the NBA star and his daughter, Gianna.

In September 2020, the Gasol couple welcomed their first daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol. Her middle name was a tribute to Bryant's second daughter, and they named Vanessa her godmother.

Also read: Former Lakers coach reveals tender moments spent with Kobe Bryant after mother's untimely death

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback