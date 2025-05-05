Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington honors Vanessa Bryant with heartfelt birthday tribute

Kobe Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington, and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, share a great relationship. When the wife of the LA Lakers legend celebrated her 43rd birthday, Washington showered love on her sister-in-law.

Sharia posted a collage of Vanessa with one picture showing her posing in front of the statue of Bryant and their daughter, Gigi. The other pictures consisted of a series of selfies of Vanessa and Sharia.

Sharia penned a heartfelt message for Vanessa, honoring her with a wholesome birthday tribute in the caption.

"You continue to amaze me year after year. Happy birthday V! I hope you have a beautiful day! You deserve it today and every day. ❤️🎁🎂," Washington wrote.

Kobe Bryant was close with his sisters. Sharia is the oldest sibling of the Bryants. While Kobe moved to Los Angeles to play basketball with the Lakers, she remained in Philadelphia.

Bryant has another sister, Shaya, who was also older than the NBA legend. Despite the distance, the siblings remained close and Bryant was supportive of them.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant pens a heartfelt birthday message for daughter Gigi

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's late daughter Gigi would have turned 19 on May 1 earlier this month. As always, Vanessa never forgets to put her heart out anytime she remembers Gigi or Kobe.

Vanessa penned a heartfelt message for Gigi and posted a picture of Gigi in a Mamba Academy basketball jersey.

Filled with emotions, Vanessa showered love on Gigi.

"Happy birthday, Gigi!" Vanessa wrote. "Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna. ❤️19 ♉️ 5/1 #Mambacita."

Gigi and Kobe Bryant were among nine people who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in California. Gigi and Kobe were 13 and 41 at the time of their death in January 2020.

Last month, when the UConn Huskies won the 12th national title, Vanessa Bryant remembered her daughter. Gigi was training at Mamba Academy and wanted to join the UConn Huskies for her collegiate career.

A month after Gigi died, the Huskies formally inducted her as a Husky. If she were alive, Gigi would have been a freshman and perhaps carried forward her father's Mamba Mentality.

