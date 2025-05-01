Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant pours her emotions into heartfelt birthday post for daughter Gigi

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's late daughter Gigi would have been 19 on Thursday. The wife of the LA Lakers legend made an emotional birthday post for her daughter on her special day.

Vanessa posted a picture of her daughter in a Mamba Academy jersey. The mother of four daughters poured her heart out, showering her daughter with love in the sweetest post.

"Happy birthday, Gigi!" Venessa wrote. "Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna. ❤️19 ♉️ 5/1 #Mambacita"

It has been five years since Kobe Bryant and his daughter died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. Gigi was 13 and Kobe Bryant was 41 when they died after their helicopter crashed into a California hillside, killing all nine people onboard. Vanessa Bryant, Nike, the NBA and thousands of fans worldwide have kept their memories alive by remembering them in tributes.

Basketball world showers love on Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi on her birthday

The basketball world showered Gigi with love. Reacting to Vanessa Bryant's birthday post, NBA great Chris Paul, WNBA veteran Lisa Leslie, and others left heartfelt remarks.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony and reality TV star Kris Jenner also reacted to the post. Jenner dropped a series of heart emojis and La La commented with the birthday message for Gigi.

"Love you Gigi ❤️❤️Happy Birthday ❤️," La La wrote.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes and San Antonio Spurs veteran Paul also commented with birthday messages for Gigi.

"Happy birthday Gigi❤️," Barnes commented.

"Happy Birthday Day Gigi!! ❤️❤️," Chris Paul wrote.

WNBA legend Leslie wrote a long message, sending love to Gigi on her 19th birthday.

"Sending love on this special day ❤️Happy Birthday Gigi❤️❤️❤️," Lisa Leslie wrote.

Kyle Kuzma's fiancée Winnie Harlow also dropped a sweet message in the comments.

"Happy birthday sweet girl ❤️❤️," Harlow wrote.

Before the death, Kobe Bryant's daughter began basketball training, and the Lakers icon took an active role in her development. In 2018, a video featuring Kobe and NBA icon Reggie Miller went viral. While Miller asked Kobe Bryant to send his daughter to UCLA, the five-time NBA champion said that his 11-year-old daughter was determined to attend UConn.

When the UConn Huskies started their season on January 28, 2020, they officially made Gigi an honorary member of the Huskies.

