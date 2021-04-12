Kobe Bryant went on autograph signing spree for members of LA Lakers organization before playing last NBA game

The fifth-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game, and his last with the LA Lakers, is set on April 13, 2021. Ahead of the momentous occasion, Los Angeles Times writer Dan Woike remembered how the Black Mamba generously signed for the people in the organization before he played his farewell game.

“The word went out through the hallways at Staples Center before tipoff of his final NBA game, teammates, staff and locker room attendants all scrambling to get something in the hands of Kobe Bryant, the retiring Lakers star, while he was holding onto a marker and in the mood,” wrote Woike

This was an unusual sighting, according to Woike, who said that those who knew Kobe Bryant for a long time were hesitant to ask him for an autograph more than a few times. But this was going to be the NBA legend’s last appearance as a player and everyone was just looking for him to sign whatever they had.

“No more judgments or intimidation,” added Woike. “Just an old-fashioned autograph signing session — that just happened to take place inside an NBA locker room.

“They grabbed sneakers, jerseys, programs. Some sent locker-room attendants out with credit cards to go get something — maybe one of those $38.24 T-shirts — upon which Bryant could sign his name with that familiar signature — that loopy K with the long-tailed ‘e’ and ‘t', he added.

Former assistant coach Mark Madsen also recalled Kobe Bryant's signing session and what made it very unusual.

“It was a frenzy before the game,” Madsen said. “… You just, it just wasn’t something you did. You just didn’t ask Kobe for his autograph. But I think everyone, everyone knew, you know, that this was it.”

In his final professional game, Kobe Bryant showed his gratitude to the Lakers organization by signing for the people who worked behind the scenes. Little did these people know that the 18-time All-Star would give them more than just memorabilia.

I just re-watched Kobe Bryant’s final game as a Laker, and while utterly sensational ALL OVER AGAIN, I was swept away by this quick tender moment between Kobe and Vanessa before his farewell speech. 😍😭 He was her FOREVER love and my heart is with her. 🙏🏿 #RIPKobe #RIPGigi 💔 pic.twitter.com/brKeMnt5C3 — 🌺Mai Perkins✨TWNE 📖✍🏿✨ (@FlyMai16) January 28, 2020

Kobe Bryant had a historic performance in final NBA game

Those who watched Kobe Bryant’s last game in a Lakers uniform know how special the night was. Here was the five-time champ on his last legs, scoring 60 points on 22-of-50 shooting from the field, 6-of-21 from beyond the arc, and 10-of 12 from the line. He also added four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Kobe Bryant #24 goes up for a shot against the Utah Jazz

More importantly, the Laker great gifted the Purple and Gold with one more win before he retired, a 101-96 thrilling victory over the playoff-bound Utah Jazz.

NBA.com’s Joey Ramirez noted that Bryant’s 50 shot attempts were the most ever attempted in 33 years. The 60 points were the most points scored in the NBA during the 2015-16 season, the highest ever by a 37-year-old and the highest-scoring final game by a retiring player.

In the Modern Era, Kobe Bryant has recorded the most 60 point games with 6.



In games in which he scored at least 60, Kobe averaged:



▪️64.8 PPG

▪️55.6 FG%

▪️45 3PT%

▪️91.6 FT%



Nobody in the history of Hoop can get as Hot as Kobe could 🐐 pic.twitter.com/FaW4mf2hy2 — A1Hoopz (@A1Hoopz) April 4, 2021

As fans look back and remember Kobe Bryant’s final game, many will likely shed a tear both for the joy it brings and the reminder that he is no longer with us to celebrate it.

