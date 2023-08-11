Kobe Protro 8 ‘Halo’ set to release in a triple white colorway in honor of the late legend Kobe Bryant

Nike's Kobe Bryant shoe line just released images of Kobe Protro 8 'Halo', which is to be released this coming August 23, 2023, on what would have been the five-time NBA champion's birthday.

The latest in the Kobe Bryant shoe line is expected to be unveiled during the SNKRS "Live From The Archive" event:

"Mamba Forever. The newest shoe in the iconic Kobe line is almost here. Tune into SNKRS ‘Live From the Archive’ (North America only) on August 10 for the unveiling and exclusive details on the upcoming release," said Nike Basketball in a tweet.

The wife of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, also confirmed on Instagram that the shoe to be released is going to be a reissue of Kobe 8 "Halo".

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to be priced at $180 upon release. For the grade school size, the sneaker will be $120 while the kids shoe will have a price point of $80, according to SneakerNews.com.

Nike has not released official photos of the Kobe 8 Protro but some social media pages already have some initial images online.

Nike's relationship with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant initially was not keen on renewing the partnership of the late great Kobe Bryant with Nike.

ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that the Bryant estate was disappointed in Nike with the limited availability of different sizes, especially kids' sizes, of Kobe's shoe line following the NBA legend's retirement in 2016 and his death in January 2020.

"My hope will always be to allow Kobe's fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that. Kobe's products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband's legacy," Vanessa Bryant told ESPN.

After a few renegotiations, both camps reconciled and Vanessa announced that their partnership with Nike will continue and will also be launching a new line honoring Gianna Bryant as well:

"With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come and with Nike donating 100 [percent] of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna's shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation," said Vanessa Bryant.

The new Kobe 8 'Halo will be released right before 'Mamba Day' which happens every August 24 in celebration of the NBA legend's life.

