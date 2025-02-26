"Kobe quit on his team in the 2006 NBA playoffs" - Jason Whitlock defends LeBron James for skipping All-Star Game with tirade against Kobe Bryant 

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James caught widespread flak for dropping out of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at the eleventh hour. However, Blaze Media's Jason Whitlock pushed back against the discourse, citing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant "quitting" on his team in the 2006 playoffs.

Ad

James earned his record-extending 21st All-Star selection this season. He appeared poised to suit up for Shaq's OGs in the new mini-tournament format on Feb. 16. However, hours before the event, the four-time MVP announced his decision to sit out due to lingering left foot and ankle discomfort.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The timing of James' announcement frustrated many NBA fans and pundits, as he cost another deserving player a chance at an All-Star injury replacement spot.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, according to Whitlock, James taking an extra rest day at All-Star Weekend pales in comparison to Bryant's 2006 playoff bow out.

In the 2006 postseason's first round, Bryant's Lakers took a 3-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns. Afterward, the Suns roared back to force a Game 7 in Phoenix despite Bryant's 50-point Game 6 effort.

Ad

While many expected Bryant to come through in the do-or-die matchup, he faded down the stretch. After tallying 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting (61.5%) in the first two quarters, he mustered one second-half point, missing all three of his shot attempts. Meanwhile, LA got blown out 121-90, suffering a 4-3 first-round defeat.

Ad

Following his letdown performance, Bryant was widely accused of throwing in the towel by refusing to shoot.

On Tuesday, Whitlock reignited the criticism of the late Lakers icon, noting that James should be let off the hook for missing the All-Star Game.

"LeBron James is getting shredded for skipping the All-Star Game, but everybody seems to forget about how Kobe quit on his team in the 2006 NBA (playoffs)," Whitlock captioned a clip from his podcast "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" on X/Twitter.

Ad

The analyst added that James would be bombarded with condemnation if he quit on his team in a must-win playoff contest.

"I'm no fan of LeBron, but nobody would be defending LeBron if he'd done something to that extent," Whitlock wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: Stephen A. Smith makes major claim about Luka Doncic's effect on LeBron James' NBA longevity - "He might play another 5 years"

Jason Whitlock says Kobe Bryant is unfairly adulated while defending LeBron James

During his diatribe on Kobe Bryant's 2006 postseason disappointment, Jason Whitlock touched on the five-time NBA champion's all-time standing.

According to Whitlock, since Bryant's untimely 2020 death, he has unjustly been treated like an NBA GOAT candidate.

Ad

"Kobe, he's like a Michelangelo painting," Whitlock said. "Once Michelangelo died, all the paintings went up in value, and that's what happens with these artists. That's what's happened with Kobe Bryant — is all this worship of Kobe because he's dead.

"Is Kobe one of the 10 greatest players of all time, arguably? Yes, he is. Is he now No. 2 behind Michael Jordan? No, he's not. ... There are some stains on Kobe's record."

Ad

Thus, it appears Whitlock would like NBA fans and analysts to lower Bryant in their historical rankings, at least below LeBron James.

Also Read: LeBron James makes his feelings crystal clear on Lakers' emotional tribute to Anthony Davis - "We know what AD was for this franchise"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback