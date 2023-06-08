Kris Murray 2023 NBA Draft prediction: Where will the Hawkeyes forward land?

Kris Murray is the twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray. While his brother was selected fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kris chose to remain in college for another season. The decision paid off, and now he will look to follow his brother's footsteps by entering the NBA Draft.

With the draft just two weeks away, Murray has been climbing up draft boards and is projected to be selected in the first round. Take a look at which team makes the most sense for the former Iowa Hawkeyes forward.

How did Kris Murray perform in his college career?

Kris Murray joined the Iowa Hawkeyes as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class alongside his twin brother Keegan Murray. He received limited playing time as a freshman, averaging just 0.6 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

Murray stepped into a larger role in 2021-2022, serving as the Hawkeyes sixth man. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Following his brother's departure, Murray entered the starting lineup last season. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Murray was named a third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten following his standout performance. During his three-year collegiate career, he shot 47.3% from the field, 34.8% from the 3-point range and 69.9% from the free-throw line.

Could Kris Murray team up with his brother in the NBA?

Keegan Murray was selected fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA draft. He was named the Summer League MVP ahead of his rookie season. Murray was an immediate contributor, breaking the record for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in NBA history, with 206.

Furthermore, as a rookie starter, he helped the franchise reach the postseason for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Murray finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year voting and was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Due to their strong season, Sacramento will be selecting 24th overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Kris Murray has often been projected to land with the Kings due to his similarities with his twin brother. While the organization could roster both twins next season, there's a possibility that Kris may not be on the board when they're on the clock.

Look for experienced teams looking for win-now pieces, like the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, who hold the 17th through 19th picks in the draft, to consider drafting Murray. If he does slide to 24th, though, don't be surprised if the Kings have both twins on their roster next season.

