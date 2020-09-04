Jayson Tatum has blossomed into a borderline NBA superstar in just his 3rd season as an NBA professional. He is the best player on a very talented Boston Celtics squad, and he will most likely be one of the faces of the NBA for years to come.

The 22-year-old Jayson Tatum has averaged 23.4 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game this season - numbers worthy of his first All-Star selection.

As he looks to lead the Boston Celtics to their 18th NBA Championship, Jayson Tatum took time out to talk to the Athletic's Shams Charania about his individual game, his relationship with former team-mate Kyrie Irving, and his now late idol Kobe Bryant.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum talks to @TheAthleticNBA about his All-Star leap, Kyrie Irving’s message on way out, and more: “I had to prove myself to the outside world and to myself and show that I can be one of those top guys.”https://t.co/6UsLRmJRKU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 3, 2020

Can Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Championship?

Boston Celtics have relied heavily on Tatum in the playoffs

The Boston Celtics are one of the strongest teams in the NBA right now, with stars like Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, and Gordon Hayward to support their number one option - Jayson Tatum. While the future of the Boston Celtics is certainly very bright, many believe that with Jayson Tatum in red-hot form, they could go all the way this season itself.

"The more I play, the more I'm trying to understand the game within the game, especially in moments like that."

Jayson Tatum had a tough first-half against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, but bounced back in superb fashion in the second to secure a vital win. That is one area of his game that 6'8" forward has developed to a new level. In the past, he often failed to brush off his struggles within the on-going match.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers close to signing Tyronn Lue as their next head coach

His production took a hit from his rookie season, and many began to doubt whether Jayson Tatum really was 'the man'.

"I had to prove myself to the outside world and to myself and show that I can be one of those top guys. I knew I wanted to be that guy. I knew I had that in me."

After star point guard Kyrie Irving's departure, Jayson Tatum was aware of the responsibilities that fell on his shoulders, and he more than embraced it.

"I felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself coming into the season with how last season finished. Making the All-Star Game was very big for me, and once that was announced in January, I started to play better. It was a lot of freedom. I could play free."

What former Boston Celtics teammate Kyrie Irving means to Jayson Tatum

Kyrie Irving had his issues in Boston

Contrary to what many might believe, Jayson Tatum holds former Boston Celtics teammate from 2017 to 2019, Kyrie Irving, in high regard. Tatum reveals that on his way out of the Boston Celtics, Irving passed the baton of the team talisman to him.

"Ky told me this is my time and to embrace that role and be that dude."

On his personal relationship with Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum said he considers him a 'big brother' and that they still contact each other frequently.

Jayson Tatum called Kyrie Irving a 'big brother' with whom he talks regularly https://t.co/K4qJ1aVDue — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 3, 2020

"Ky is like my big brother. We still talk to this day, and we've talked a few times this playoffs. He always encourages me to be special. Having that relationship with him and having somebody like him in my ear at a young age, it means a lot."

Finally, talking about drawing inspiration from his godfather Kobe Bryant, or even his 'big brother' Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum said that one has to find his 'own way' at the end of the day.

"You can steal from a lot of different guys - Ky, Kobe - but you have to do it your own way. I'm one of the youngest guys in this team and I know the role I have."

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are back in action against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semi-final tonight. The Boston Celtics lead the series 2-0.

Also Read: "Who were you as a player?" - Scottie Pippen calls out Richard Jefferson after being compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo