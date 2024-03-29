Kyle Kuzma celebrates Michael Jordan's iconic 1982 game-winning shot

March Madness tournament is one of the hottest events in all of sports and even professionals like Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma can't help but get swept up in the emotion of it all.

Kuzma recently re-tweeted one of the most iconic moments in college basketball history amidst the collegiate basketball tournament.

The moment in question? Michael Jordan's game-winning shot over the Georgetown Hoyas as a Tar Heel back in 1982. A game that featured legends such as James Worthy and Patrick Ewing.

With UNC trailing 62-61 and the game clock ticking away, a young Michael Jordan hit a jumper to put his team up by a point. In the ensuing play, the Tar Heels made a defensive stop, stealing the ball and sealing the victory.

Kyle Kuzma's tweet was simple but captured the sentiment that many feel when they see this iconic moment in Jordan's basketball career.

"Look how far our game has come!" Kuzma tweeted, "So beautiful."

Since MJ hit that shot, the game of basketball has indeed come a long way. The three-point line became a permanent fixture. A new player has risen to challenge him for the title of GOAT in LeBron James, and plenty of other iconic and beautiful moments have graced the hardwood.

Kyle Kuzma will have a chance to back up his tweet that took a shot at the Detroit Pistons in upcoming game

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the league this season and there is plenty of proof. From their 28-game losing streak to their league-worst 12-61 record, there are plenty of things that have gone wrong for the Pistons.

Kyle Kuzma recognized this and decided to take a shot at Detroit on Twitter. A tweet that has since aged poorly.

Kuzma's team, the Washington Wizards, started losing just as many games and, at some point, even fell behind the Pistons in the standings. In fact, the Wizards even lost to the Pistons back on Jan. 15.

In that game, Kuzma was the second leading scorer (21 pts) behind Tyus Jones. However, he had an inefficient shooting clip of 7-for-21 (33.3%) which contributed to the L.

As a consolation to the Wizards, they actually hold a 2-1 record over the Pistons in their season series and are two games ahead of them in the standings but that hasn't stopped NBA fans from clowning Kuzma for his tweet.

However, Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards have a chance to put an end to the clowning when they take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Mar. 29.

A victory will give them a 3-1 record over the Pistons this season. However, a loss would almost certainly bring back the trolls, calling Kuzma out for his tweet earlier this season.