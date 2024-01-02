Kyle Kuzma & Odell Beckham Jr. croc out in style with $2337 Jacket, Ravens get fashion flocking ahead of game

Washington Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma attended a Baltimore Ravens game in the NFL on Sunday and once again stole the show with his outfit. Kuzma met with Ravens' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. pregame, and they took a picture where they flexed their jackets.

These jackets are quite expensive, costing $2337, as per Mr Porter. The Ravens were playing for the AFC title, taking on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore had a statement 69-17 win on the night to clinch the division.

Kyle Kuzma and Odell Beckham Jr.

This is not the first time Kyle Kuzma has grabbed the spotlight with his outfit, as he usually appears dressed in impressive attire during his arrival for the Wizards' games.

Kyle Kuzma praises Raptors for trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks agreed to a trade a few days ago that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and a second-round pick.

The Raptors made that move after their struggling start to the season, with just 13 wins in their first 33 games, including four in the last 10. Thus, adding Quickley and Barrett to the lineup could certainly help them, especially on the offensive end.

On the other hand, the Knicks brought an all-around forward to their roster and one of the best two-way players in the league. They are optimistic he will fit well with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle's game. New York has won 18 of its first 33 games and is seventh in the East.

For his part, Kyle Kuzma took to social media and reacted to this trade, praising the Raptors for their move.

"Raptors went crazy I like that," he wrote on X.

The former NBA champion with the LA Lakers has been playing for the Washington Wizards and could see himself on the trade block moving forward. The Wizards have won just three of their last 10 games and six of their first 32 matchups, and it is not unlikely to force some moves heading into February's trade deadline.

Trading Kyle Kuzma could be a possibility for Washington, and if this happens, several contending teams are expected to show interest in landing him. The versatile forward hasn't addressed any transfer speculation, but he could pursue a trade with the Wizards on the verge of another losing season.

Kuzma has played in all 32 games for Washington, with averages of 23.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 4.3 apg on 35.7% from beyond the arc.