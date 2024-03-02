Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow flaunts blue and white ensemble at Vetements runway show in Paris

Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow was a part of the Vetements runway show in Paris. Apart from her, Natalia Vadianova, Georgina Rodrigez and Suzi de Givenchy also made headlines for Vetements designer Gurum Gvasalia.

Harlow walks on the runway for Gvasalia’s ready-to-wear collections. She looked stunning in a white and black ensemble. Harlow walked in a white sleeveless tank top and blue flared trousers.

She had paired her trousers with black boots. She flaunted an open hair in a red-themed background.

Winnie Harlow has risen to prominence in the fashion industry after appearing in America’s Next Top Model in 2014. Since then, the girlfriend of the NBA star has made a few memorable walks on the runway. She appeared on the Coach AW18 show and Julien Macdonald's show in 2018.

Kuzma and Harlow started dating during the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple have been together since Kuz was still with the LA Lakers. Harlow was based in New York but shifted to Los Angeles.

Even though Kuzma has been traded to the Washington Wizards, the two find time to see each other. Harlow frequents Wizards’ games to support her boyfriend.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, speaks on fashion industry diversification

Winnie Harlow knows the fashion industry inside out. While she has seen her share of success, she has also seen retrograde in the fashion industry. Earlier, when Harlow had set foot in the fashion industry, she still had to struggle with being a sought-after face of a clothing line.

In conversation with Baazar, the Canadian-born fashion model spoke about the lack of diversification in the fashion industry. Harlow said that while the industry was trying to diversify, it survived in the womb of du jour.

Harlow pointed out that fashion houses hire non-conventional models for small projects and let them go early. While Harlow did accept that the fashion industry is taking steps to be inclusive, it still has miles to go.

“It’s really about people opening their minds, not just for a season, a trend or a show but, like, actually properly diversifying,” Harlow said.

Harlow is a known figure in the fashion industry. She is a regular face in international fashion shows. The America's Next Top Model contestant also knows the paradox of her success as a model in the industry.

She knows that vitiligo made her famous, and her inclusion in the industry through the lens of diversification gives her identity through her skin condition. But that’s not who Harlow is.