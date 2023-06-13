The Miami Heat, fresh off an incredible postseason run this year, are eying Kyrie Irving. The eighth seeds made it all the way to the finals before falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Heat are in the market to acquire Irving.

"They made an offer to the Nets for Kyrie Irving at the deadline from what I'm told," Charania said. "There's been some level of understanding of getting Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, just another piece that can take the load off, especially during the regular season, could be of importance."

With free agency on the horizon as the NBA Finals have wrapped up, teams around the league will look to be aggressive in bolstering their rosters for next season.

Watching the Miami Heat in this year's playoffs, it was evident to see that the team sorely needed another star alongside Butler and Adebayo. As the postseason went on, fatigue became a factor, as they came from play-in to become the eighth seed. Pulling off a successful deep playoff run is a challenge of its own, as a team needs the necessary pieces to get it done.

With Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Kevin Love and Max Strus becoming unrestricted free agents in the summer, it presents certain routes for Miami to consider. However, in the scenario that the Heat pursue Kyrie Irving again, it might take more than the aforementioned players for the Mavericks to consider an offer.

The Athletic's Shams Charania also mentioned in the FanDuel TV segment that Miami could include Tyler Herro in a package alongside a number of picks. Whatever decision the Heat organization takes, the fact remains that the current roster isn't sustainable for consistent postseason runs.

Kyrie Irving on free agency rumors

Kyrie Irving went live on Instagram on May 24 to address the rampant free agency rumors concerning him.

"I'm a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision," Irving said. "The speculation around my name from all these individuals that get on TV and have these personalities.

"When they speak on my name and they're talking about potential teams that I'm going to, respectfully, I'm asking you to please stop paying attention to that."

Despite his recent distractions on and off the court, Irving is still a high target in free agency, as he remains a capable scorer in the league. In the 2022-23 season, Irving averaged 27.0 points per game (51.0% shooting, including 39.2% from the 3-point range), 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

