Kyrie Irving funds a new court for Jackson, Mississippi sports complex

When it's all said and done for Kyrie Irving, he could go down as one of the best scorers in the NBA. He has insane ball-handling abilities that allow him to bamboozle and get through defenders. He couples that with elite shotmaking and a deep bag of tricks around the rim, making him one of the toughest players to guard.

Irving will be remembered as one of the premiere highlight makers in the NBA, capable of coming up with a dazzling play on any given night.

Among his highlights, the most memorable one is his game-winning 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, a shot that would solidify his legacy as an NBA champion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Kyrie Irving is also building a legacy outside the NBA. He's sharing his love for sports by making a donation to a sports complex in Jackson, Mississippi.

As reported by WLBT News, the sports complex, known as "The Ark" is expanding next year. The expansion will include a brand-new basketball court, which is made possible by a donation by the Dallas Mavericks guard.

According to the report, the court has already been purchased after the donation arrived. The latest addition to the Jackson sports complex is expected to be completed by January next year.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook thanks Kyrie Irving for support as he heaps praise on the Mavs’ star: “Respect him for everything he stands for"

Founder of The Ark Sports Complex says Kyrie Irving's donation will positively impact youth

Sports has always been perceived as one of the ways to help inspire young people and to promote healthy habits among them.

Ronnie Crudup Jr., founder of the sports complex that received the generous donation made by Kyrie Irving, reiterated that in an interview with WLBT.

He also pointed out that it might have a bigger impact on the young men and women in the community because a significant individual helped make the addition of a new basketball court possible.

The interview is available on the WLBT news website wlbt.com.

"It means that they matter," Said Crudup Jr."For someone of that magnitude, Kyrie Irving, he's one of the top players in the NBA. For him to send the resources to buy this court, I think people see that, you know what, something we do here, it does matter."

Because of his status as an NBA Superstar, Irving is looked up to by many young people who want to make it into the league someday.

With his donation, he might have just helped a young person achieve their dream of becoming a professional athlete in the future.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving pulls out girlfriend analogy on Nets trio with KD, Harden: "It’s kind of like the girl that got away"