Russell Westbrook thanks Kyrie Irving for support as he heaps praise on the Mavs’ star: “Respect him for everything he stands for"

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) got back on track with an easy 107-88 home win over Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks (10-6), who suffered their sixth loss of the season and missed the chance to come closer to West leaders the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4).

After the game vs. the Mavs, Westbrook spoke with the media and had high praise for Irving, who had supported him last year during his struggles with the LA Lakers.

"We worked out a couple of times in the summertime. I respect him for everything that he stands for and stands on," the former NBA MVP told Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated about Irving. "Especially his family. He is a great basketball player and has done great things in the league."

"Mutual respect, and I’m always thankful for him supporting me through everything since I’ve been in the league."

Russell Westbrook doesn't care about playing time; wants to help the Clippers win

Following the arrival of James Harden and the Clippers' early struggles, Russell Westbrook requested to come off the bench in order to help his teammate build chemistry.

Over the past few games, the Clippers have started to build some momentum, having won four of their last five matchups.

Against Dallas on Saturday, Russell Westbrook spent 25 minutes and flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on 6-9 shooting.

"Definitely a big win for us, especially after last night. Whatever time I’m on the floor, my job is to make sure when I come in, we extend our lead or build it," the All-Star guard said afterwards, via NBA.com.

Bringing Westbrook off the bench has helped the Clippers improve their chemistry, and the team does its best to help the versatile guard adjust to his new role as smoothly as possible.

"It’s an adjustment period for him. Being a starter with PG and Kawhi, it’s a little different, but he’s come along great, and it’s good. He is a guy who needs the ball in his hands to create and make plays and in that second unit it’s been good for us," Clippers coach Ty Lue recently said, via the Los Angeles Times.

"He’s starting to find it. But it’s on us to help him. I think we can help him by giving him space on the floor. Putting shooters around him when he’s on the floor so he can operate. Because he’s so good at getting to the paint," fellow megastar Paul George said, via Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated. George had 25 points and nine rebounds vs the Mavs.

Russell Westbrook has appeared in all 15 games for the Clippers so far, averaging 12.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, and 5.4 apg. The Clippers will look to win for the fifth time in the last six games when they host the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets (10-6), on Monday.